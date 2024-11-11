Webfishing ‘What Was That?’ message explained

Webfishing may seem simple in principle, but the game has many secrets, including a mystery prefaced by the “What was that?” message in chat. If you want to know what it means, read on to find out.

Webfishing has plenty to offer for a mostly relaxing and social game, with everything from rare fish to secret items to collect. While you need to discover most of these individually, the game provides clues directing you towards others.

The “What was that?” message in Webfishing is the biggest hint that there is a secret to discover, although you only have a limited time to solve it. We’ve explained everything in our guide below.

“What was that?” message in Webfishing, explained

The “What was that?” message in Webfishing appears in green text and is the game’s notification that a Meteor has spawned. Look to the sky and follow the smoke to find the location of the Meteor, but be quick, as you only have 60 seconds to find the location.

If you are in a multiplayer game, the Meteor spawn occurs for everyone, but the secret fish and objects you can catch following the crash are only available once. Therefore, it’s best to play in single-player if you want to solve the mystery.

Following a Meteor crash, find the brown circle in ponds, lakes, rivers, or the ocean on the island. Cast your rod into the brown area to catch a secret object, which can be one of two things—and it appears what you catch will be random.

What can you catch in the Meteor crash in Webfishing?

UFO? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Meteor crash in Webfishing is the only way to catch the Unidentified Fish Object (UFO). This fish, which creepily has a dog’s face, is one of the many secrets to uncover in Webfishing alongside the Spectral Rod and the rare Golden Fish.

Again, it’s worth remembering that the Meteor crash is shown for any other players in your lobby, and you only have 60 seconds to find the spot. That means there’s only one chance to catch the UFO fish, so it’s best to stay in a solo lobby if you want to add the fish to your collection.

If you’ve added the UFO fish to your collection but still have some blank spots, check out our guide here on all the fish and objects available to catch in Webfishing.

