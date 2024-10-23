How to find the Meteor in Webfishing

The Meteor in Webfishing is a unique event that can occur randomly, and you need to pray it happens if you want to find every fish.

Recommended Videos

Finding the Meteor might test your patience because, like rain, there’s no guarantee it will spawn, but you can make the process easier by knowing what to listen to and look out for.

How to get the Meteor to appear in Webfishing

Make sure to fish around the rivers. Image via lamedeveloper

The Meteor is a random event in Webfishing that appears around the lakes and rivers. When it spawns, you’ll hear thunder and an explosion either close by or in the distance, so avoid playing music or being in a Discord call with others while playing, as you can easily miss the sound queue if the Meteor spawns far away.

It’s also important to play the game solo if you are after the Meteor, as it’ll spawn for everyone on the server. You’ll need to sprint to the locate and collect it.

When you hear the thunder or boom sound, it’s time to act. You have 60 seconds from the time of the sound before the Meteor despawns. Run around the lakes and rivers until you come across what can only be described as a large meatball in the water.

If you struggle to find the Meteor’s exact location when looking for it, listen out for a Geiger Counter sound. The Meteor sends off radiation sounds, so the louder the sound gets, the more likely you will find it.

The Meteor doesn’t spawn in the sea, and there’s a chance you might not hear the Meteor if you are too far away, so fishing in the center of the island is your best shot at finding it.

What does the Meteor do in Webfishing?

You can cast your line out with your fishing rod to pull in the Meteor. When you do, a mini-game starts, and if you are successful, you get the UFO fish, which is one of the many secrets.

When you first find the Meteor, you must use basic Worm Bait to pull it in to unlock the achievement for finding all standard fish. You can then use each bait afterward to get the different rarities of the UFO fish to max out the collection.

You’ll need to find a Meteor six times at a minimum to get all the different rarities of fish available. So you’ll need to pray that RNG is on your side to get the Meteor to keep spawning and that you catch each rarity of the UFO fish with each bait and don’t get any duplicates.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy