This Newgrounds-inspired action game is climbing Steam charts—and it only costs $1 for a limited time 

If you’re like me and are nostalgic for the good ol’ days of gaming when everyone was playing Xbox Live games from the Xbox 360 marketplace, you might want to head over to Steam. A certain classic crashing title is on sale for a measly $1.

Castle Crashers, a beloved 2D side-scrolling action beat-’em-up game, is having a revival arc now thanks to a massive deal of Steam’s current Summer Sale. Despite being over 15 years old since its initial release on the Xbox 360 marketplace in 2008, it’s currently one of Steam’s most-played games and shows no signs of stopping.

The Steam Summer Sale has commenced, and all of The Big Chicken’s games are on sale now through July 11th! Cool off this summer with Alien Hominid Invasion and HD at 20% off, BattleBlock Theater at 70% off, Pit People at 60% off, and CASTLE CRASHERS AT 90% OFF YAHOOOO! ☀️🏖️🌊 pic.twitter.com/RNmiTFKld9 — The Behemoth 👽 (@thebehemoth) June 27, 2024

You’ll pick from a small selection of knights who travel through the world to rescue princesses that a Dark Wizard has taken. Throughout the story, you’ll come across monstrous boss battles and over-the-top action either by yourself or with friends.

It’s considered by many to be one of the best side-scrolling, beat-’em-up games ever made, having a ton of content, unlockable characters, secrets, and some of the most challenging achievements conceived by mortal men. I remember it fondly as a game my friends and I would play after school together on a couch, devising strategies on how to beat bosses and reading online guides to find all the collectible pets and weapons.

Until July 11, those wanting to jump back into the mayhem or play this cult hit for the first time ever, can do so by heading to the game’s Steam page and forfeiting one dollar. If you’re feeling very adventurous, the two DLC knights are also available for the same price as the game.

