This incredible Lethal Company fan trailer is the perfect way to attract new players

If Lethal Company’s goofy yet scary scenes and fun multiplayer experience weren’t enough to persuade you, a young animator’s stunning fan trailer is just what your picky self needs.

Popular for creating animated fan trailers for different games, Reddit user GibbsonTV_YT uploaded a fictional Lethal Company trailer to the subreddit on Jan. 8, and players think it’s absolutely incredible.

Besides the beautiful and realistic visuals it presents throughout, the trailer opened with a scene featuring the odd Coil-Head attacking a player just as they were about to exit the door after gathering loot—and honestly, it left me horrified. It also captures the Company employees as they leave the ship, enter the monster-filled premises, gather loot—including a dead teammate—fight through monstrous challenges, and submit everything they collected to Company Representative Jeb’s counter. The game’s actual graphics might not be as realistic, but the trailer sure makes the Lethal Company experience feel even more eerie.

Deservingly, GibbsonTV_YT’s well-constructed clip garnered over 15,000 likes and counting on Reddit in just 12 hours, which is an impressive feat. The post was flooded with comments praising the creator, suggesting they should join Zeekerrs’ development team.

“Seriously, this is the greatest trailer I’ve ever seen in my life,” one comment reads, while another proclaims GibbsonTV_YT as the “greatest asset to the Company!” While calling it the “greatest trailer” might be an exaggeration, I’m sure it’s one of the best fan trailers made for any game out there. It’s been a while since I stopped playing Lethal Company, but this trailer definitely made me want to go back to reliving those scary, exhilarating adventures.

Lethal Company’s visuals aren’t based on realistic scenes as shown in the trailer, so its pixelated, dusty environment can become a bit hard to look at after a long play session. With the trailer teasing what the game might look like if the devs decided to upgrade its graphics, I won’t be surprised if GibbsonTV_YT’s Lethal Company trailer becomes one of the most liked Reddit posts in recent times.