This adorable co-op, horror puppy game celebrates Steam wishlist milestone in just under 2 weeks

One of the cutest upcoming co-op games has reached a massive wishlist milestone on Steam just a couple of weeks since its initial reveal—and it deserves a round-of-a-paws.

Recommended Videos

Haunted Paws has logged a whopping 100,000 wishlists on Steam since its announcement trailer on June 4, and it’s clear to see why. You and a friend play as customizable puppies exploring a haunted mansion in an attempt to save their human friend. You’ve got adorable doggos wearing hats solving a bunch of spooky mysteries—what more could you want?

Look at those cute lil’ guys. Image via LazyFlock

“The gameplay is a blend of cute and spooky interactions, filled with engaging mysteries,” Haunted Paws’ Steam description reads. “Team up with your co-op partner and embark on an adventure that is both eerie and heartwarming, filled with emotional moments. Dive into this spooky yet cozy journey together!”

Haunted Paws’ trailer shows players exploring a dark and dreary mansion, trying on different hats, and being chased by fur-raising monsters. At the start, players will choose different breeds for their puppy with a variety of colors and patterns on offer. Once they’ve created their puppies, they’ll need to work together with friends to solve puzzles and defeat the “sinister creatures” that lie in wait in the haunted mansion.

Unfortunately for console players, the game is not scheduled for a console launch; it’ll only be available on Steam. There’s currently no release date for Haunted Paws just yet, although the developer said it plans to launch a demo “in a few months.” Fans can sign up to the studio’s Patreon to access the demo and “exclusive work-in-progress content.”

You can also wishlist Haunted Paws on Steam today if you’re interested to receive updates about the game’s eventual release date and development cycle.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy