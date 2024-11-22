Forgot password
How to find the Town Hall in Luma Island

Get to the Town Hall in Luma Island and find Herbert - he has a job for you! Follow these steps to find your way.
Rowan Jones
Published: Nov 22, 2024 10:41 am

In Luma Island, you need to visit the Town Hall to get your life started in this new world. You’ll also revisit the building as you progress through the game. Luckily, we can tell you how to find the Town Hall in Luma Island.

Where to find the Town Hall in Luma Island

The Luma Island Town Hall is located in the center of the main town. If you enter the town and open your minimap, you can see a building with a clock tower in the upper left quadrant. That’s your Town Hall!

Speaking to Herbert in the town in Luma Island
Speak to Herbert to get your permit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you’re still having trouble finding the Town Hall, start from your caravan and follow these steps:

  1. At your caravan go left through the small wooden archway. This is the main entrance to take you into the Town.
  2. Head through the main entrance and past Balthazar’s shop on your left and the blacksmith on the your right.
  3. Keep walking past the Farm Shop on your right.
  4. Walk straight over the little stone bridge.
  5. As you head under a stone archway you will see a building on your right. This is the Town Hall.
  6. Walk up a few steps to find Herbert and speak to him about getting a Profession Permit!

Now you know where the Town Hall is, you can revisit it every time you want to change profession and try something new. The first Profession Permit is free, and the price increases every time you want to buy another, but luckily, you should have discovered a lot of ways to make gold by then!

Don’t forget to speak to other citizens as you explore the Town. Each one has insight into the magical stories of Luma Island, and may have a few odd jobs for you to do. Every time you complete a task for townsfolk, you’ll receive useful resources.

