Sons of the Forest season length: How long does winter last?

An important part in surviving on the island of Sons of the Forest is paying attention to the changing seasons. And similarly to the real world, winter is the most feared one, so here’s a guide to how long the seasons last and how it can affect your gameplay.

The seasons are as we know them: spring, summer, fall, and winter. Each of them affect the weather―obviously―but they also influence the availability of food, water, how enemies engage with the environment and the player, and can limit your exploration as the terrain changes.

Since winter can be particularly treacherous, make sure you know how long the season will last so you can best prepare for it.

How long do the seasons last in Sons of the Forest?

There are three modes that determine how long each season lasts in Sons of the Forest: Normal, Long, and Realist. Each season has the same length of days in all modes, but in Long and Realistic mode they last more days.

In Normal mode, the seasons last five days, while in Long mode, each season will last ten days, and in Realist mode, seasons should last 90 days each. The player starts the game on the first day of Summer.

Players can change how long the seasons last by creating a custom game. To do so, create a new game and choose the Custom option. Then you can alter several features regarding enemies, environment, and survival aspects.

In the Environment tab, change the Season Length to either Long or Realist if you want the seasons to last longer than five days.