Sons of the Forest 1.0 arrives with a list of new changes as long as a severed arm

Sons of the Forest has finally been fully released, with the game’s long-awaited 1.0 update bringing a ton of new features for new and returning players to enjoy.

Today’s Sons of the Forest Patch 1.0 was a long one, and that’s no joke. The patch notes are absolutely massive—almost as long as those severed arms you can swing around—but the key things you need to know are the addition of a new storyline and plenty of tweaks to make gameplay even better than it was in early access.

There’s more to learn about this story. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This new storyline includes a handful of fresh cutscenes and new voice acting. Alongside this, there are been plenty of new points of interest to give returning players more to explore and find after having sunk hours into the early access version. There are new mutants and other wild creatures to encounter in Sons of the Forest as of Patch 1.0 along with more storage options for gear and some extra structures to build. Basically, it’s the game you remember, but with a whole bunch of new features to explore.

Sons of the Forest launched in early access in February 2023 and now, a whole year later it’s ready to release. Since launch, the game has sold millions of copies and we expect this established player base to grow again now it’s all wrapped up.

If you’re somebody who likes to see patch notes all set out in their entirety then don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. But be warned, we weren’t overstating how long they are.

Sons of the Forest Patch 1.0 notes

Features

New title scene and end credits details, visuals and music

Added new choice alternate ending

Added five new cutscenes

Revised and added new voice acting and details to dining room, gold room, get down son and Jianyu intro cutscenes

Added new voice acting to Sahara confidential found footage

Added proximity voice chat with filters for in caves and underwater along with adding additional filtering to the walkie-talkie

Added creative mode, with a new alternate creative inventory, and ability to skip build animations (unlocks when players complete the game story)

Added Raccoons and gave ability for squirrels and raccoons to climb trees

Added two new mutants; Legsy and Holey

Added new stronger puffy variation ‘Spotty’

Added higher tier gold armor level for cannibals

Added new sickness system tied to drinking unclean water or eating bad food. Drinking clean water or eating meds will cure sickness

Many new story item pickups added and most story item pickups re-worked, along with new in world decorative notes and magazines

Renamed glider to Foldable glider and it can now be hot-keyed and stashed to inventory

Golf Carts now come equipped with radio decks and a GPS screen

Added new world details, more paths, partially dug tunnels by excavators, new Jianyu camps, 14 new mini caves and cellars and many other environment tweaks and updates

Revised hell cave door opening, will now require additional steps to open

Added NPC Timmy to hell cave

Added two final artifact pieces and final artifact can now be crafted

You can now *(Spoiler)* or create a *(Spoiler)* with the combined artifact

Jianyu helicopters will now take off and leave from bases around map, and may occasionally hover over player structures to check on them

Added dying tactical soldiers with red flares that can be seen from a distance to help direct players towards locations

Added new findable dead Tactical and Worker dudes with GPS locators that appear when nearby, helping direct players towards interesting locations

Added campfire smoke plumes to cannibal villages that can be seen from a distance and will go out if there are no cannibals there to tend to the fire

Added various details to the snowy mountains; outdoor Solafite areas that attract lightning, snowmobile versions of carts, and small radar dishes

Added new cave (unlocks after end game sequence)

Added a new Arrow Storage structure and a new explosive storage structure

Added new nice chair and nice couch buildable structures

Added two new platform prefab structures and ability to snap them to built structures

Added new auto foundation system for some prefab structures ( including small cabin, lean-to and lookout tower, and platforms)

Added two new trap structures

Added option to extend camp fire with logs to turn it into a bonfire

Added a range and valid target readout to the rope gun

Added four new findable blueprint structures, including a glider launcher, and 3 mystery structures

Added strikeout to the message window UI for tutorials or ingredient counts that have been completed

Added additional achievements

Added seed items for Twinberries and Snowberries and a new Jam Recipe

Added new soft opening video to bunker food

Added new rotten textures for rotten meat, oysters and fish

Added PVP damage setting, and made it available in the multiplayer admin menu

Added AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution Three (FSR3) support

Added new weather occlusion system for buildings to provide more accurate weather visuals and reworked interior space warmth system to be more accurate

Improvements

Player can now carry up to four stones at once and can now place multiple stones at once, as many as currently held

Reworked stone wall so that upper rows require only four stones instead of five

Hell cave lava, lighting, effects, details and audio re-worked and improved

After player sleeps Kelvin will be found also sleeping somewhere nearby

Virginia and Kelvin will now wear outfits you’ve given them in cutscenes

GPS screen now more accurately reflects the world, showing cliffs, paths and clearings

Moved many items and pickups to better locations

Added support for weather occlusion to structure tarps

Added new system to ensure multiplayer clients see completed ghost structures transition smoothly to the built version regardless of networking conditions

Slightly increased size of the tarp sleep trigger so its easier for all players to sleep

Grounded beams fake pillars now remove snow around them

Powered cross and leg lamp now have a fixed snap point for the wire

Placing a new stone floor will now orient it to place in front of where player is aiming instead of the default calculated position which might be outside viewport

Improved some placement UI to better reflect position of the snap point

Placing stone beam on ground now displays more accurately where the stone will be placed

Added snow remover to snow golf cart plow

Added sound effect when relocating structures

Flyswatter and Bone-maker traps can now be moved after placed

Furniture supported by other furniture is now linked, preventing the dismantling of the supporting one, destruction is also applied to the supported furniture

Players can now trade bones

Bunker Luxury entrance reworked and set dressing improved

All bunkers relit, and additional details added in some of them

Stone beams and floors now use a more subtle place animation

Mushrooms, Twinberries and Snowberries can now be grown in planters

Large female cannibals have new full-body taunts and short yell animations

Added boots to players pajamas

Oyster greeble layout improved

Improved some areas in Cave D where players were getting stuck

Added a tutorial message for zooming the tracker.

Improved placement of tree structures

Added more golf carts to golf course

Golf carts and Hang Gliders now appear on the GPS screen when nearby

Eagles now sometimes land on logs and dead trees

Added some additional animal zones around map

Improved fall detection to avoid triggering fall animation when walking over small ledges

Stripped crunch from all textures smaller than 1,024 to improve performance

Virginia Beckon locations now save and added many more locations for her to take you to

Any consumable, including drinking dirty water straight from a body of water, will now play the bad food eaten audio event on the player

Added Loading screen hints for sickness and toggling creative inventory mode

Enabled count readouts on all items on shelves that are not one to one visuals

Improved case where muddies would run to water or food and back to trees before finishing eating or drinking

Flashlight and shotgun no longer respawn upon loading if you already have them in inventory

Solar panels cannot be placed anymore in occluded areas (underground cellars)

Reduced shader variant counts and added shader warm up in loading to remove first time shader compile hitches

The GPS Tracker will now remember the current zoom level when re-equipping it

Blueprint structures that are being relocated will now retain their previous facing direction

Updated strength hint in loading screen to include damage

When a structure is dismantled, it can now spawn bundles of items

Changed it so that the last tabs on the blueprint book stay open longer if the mouse is moved off them

Added LODS to armor racks and armor on shelves

Improved the debug free camera system which now uses the main camera, so assets around it load properly, and now works with gamepad (’Freecamera on’ through the debug menu)

All held items will now play a stash audio event when they are unequipped.

All held items will now play their mouse over audio event when the item is equipped.

Optimized all colliders in inventory and sped up how long it takes for items to appear when inventory is opened

Added an area light to the screen of the held GPS tracker to give it some glow

Cloth in inventory now has a stack of five that will fill up

Doubled the speed of the item hover animations in the inventory

Items can now be batch added and removed from the mat in inventory by holding the button down

Reduced the out of breath sound when the player has reached their minimum vitality when all their stats are reduced

Improved the interaction and animation of throwing items from the grab bag

Button can now be held to continue throwing items from the grab bag

You can now hold the button down to keep eating berries in inventory

Added watch pile on the crafting mat

Removed small river rocks from lake greebles to reduce asset intersections

Improved nav mesh for hell cave

Placing walls under leaning beams on ground is now possible if they are level

Updated lean-to blueprint, using walls instead of apexes for the surrounding pieces and added one sided apexes to fill gaps on the sides

Lowered CPU cost of having lots of idle structures

Now only the structure being actively placed turns red when placement is invalid

Log plank and variants now throw with the same orientation as logs

Improved look of solafite

Added Timmy drawings and Jianyu notes as world details

Reworked and improved many temp art assets

Added toss stone animation when adding stone to structures

Added extra snow sled to help direct players from snow crash to the first ice cave

Removed extra locator on GPS for cave F

Improved look of skin on creepy Virginia and Armsy

Fixed some objects in world being dynamic that should be static

Increased headlights brightness on Golf Carts

Added ‘search parties frequency’ and ‘building resistance’ settings to custom game menu

Added pause menu icon over players in multiplayer ( appears as a cog over their name )

Improved creepy Virginia ragdoll

Cave entrance bat flocks can happen at any time of day now

Improved Ai interactions around village objects

Added burning sound and light when an actor is on fire

Required Ingredients UI will now no longer show an available count higher than the required count

Added a tutorial for when the player has been killed and needs to pick up their backpack

Tab for the currently active page is now kept active instead of only when hovered over

Both held books now have a close UI prompt at the bottom

Updated the UI text and added localization for when a battery or air tank is used to recharge the equipped item

Some items can now be added to storage more than one at a time

Removed the page numbers from the top of the page in the blueprint book since the tabs now stay open for the current page

Added a flashing Exclamation mark and bright red light to discoverable laptops

Added a loading screen hint for drying racks placed by fire drying things faster

Gold Armor renamed to Ancient Armor

Added Drink and Dump Out UI for the flask and cooking pot

Fire arrows and Torches will now ignite bodies when the arrow impacts or the torch performs its downward thrust attack

Updated Cooking buff UI notifications to include the cooking pot icon

Ziplines will now have visual harnesses when attaching stones or logs to the zipline

Added a cooking pot stand for when the pot is placed on a fire to avoid it visually floating

Required Items UI for structures is now hidden when the player is in caves or bunkers

Added a pulsing light beacon to the dropped inventory bag to make it easier to find in the dark

Added close UI when holding a story page item

Lakes will now visibly freeze when players are nearby

Various memory and CPU optimizations

New dead Puffy poses added to the world

Other players names are now hidden when riding in the golf cart

Increased host not responding delay from five to 6.5 seconds

Texture streaming budget will now update when changing texture resolution options

Optimizations to streaming system to improve movement around the world and remove risk of leaving things active when moving fast

Renamed Kelvin ‘take item’ order to ‘take clothing’

Reworked game save code to be more robust in case of error during the serialization process

All blueprint pickup items are now called blueprint instead of the recipe name to avoid spoilers

Added audio event notification on game saved

Updated default bindings for golf cart, will now use RT and LT by default

When giving items to other players using the grab bag, the UI on the item will now say GIVE instead of USE

The mini-map view is now zoomed out a bit

Improved flashlight on the hanging tactical

Updated the inventory visuals for the Ancient Armor

Story Objectives are now displayed in red

Added a tutorial to build storage the first time the player fails to pickup an item due to full inventory

Improved billboard texture memory usage

Action cameras are no longer fake dropped. If the player collects the camera and already owns the video clip, they are notified with a UI notification

Added UI notification to display how many people are waiting to sleep in multiplayer to let others know its time to sleep

Added UI to inform the player how to change the icon on held GPS locators

Added bones and skulls to some of the clay pots when broken

All blueprint structures should now properly clear grass and bushes

Campfire and standing fires now use new fire burning audio events

If the bow does not have an arrow loaded but the player does have an available arrow type available in inventory, it will be automatically loaded into the bow

Storage will now drop certain items in bundles when the structure is destroyed

Only one person can interact with a campfire at a time

Structure dismantling is now X instead of C to prevent clashing with adding items to storage

You can now drink water when holding a spear

You can now add twin and snow berries to shelves

Improved some spittle layout in caves

Added a UI notification for when the player is interrupted sleeping from enemies nearby

Dead tactical soldiers now wear balaclavas and have bloody clothing

Mountain fog layout improved

Torch smoke trails improved

Added terrain anisotropic graphic setting

Player now has idle and moving animations when holding artifact pieces

Player can now look down further before the spear switches grip

Rebreather mouthpiece is now moved offscreen when leaving the water

Eating berries while in inventory is much faster

Heavy cannibals can now wear winter clothes

Glowing Puffies now have more unique looking materials

Fix some issues with cannibal facial deformations not matching on carried bodies and not darkening when burned

Added more variations to the enemy search party events

Improved texture loading speed of items in inventory

Added Holosprings logo to screens in bunkers

Improved look of walkie talkie

Re-worked look of bunker icons on GPS to be distinct

Smaller cave icons on GPS

Added UI to show player current strength level

A.I. Can now better navigate around player built furniture and small structures

Improved AI navigation in player bases

Added AI pathing to rope bridges

Improved blood and wetness of creepy Virginia and on babies

Improved physics of bushes when cut

Dead stumps react better when cut

More saturated coin visuals to be able to see them better in inventory

Kelvin can now walk over logs ( also fixes pushing them through terrain )

Inventory now gets the correct fake ground applied every time the inventory is opened

All items in the inventory now have hover animations

Setup LODS for preset tarp elements

Optimized construction database to reduce amount of CPU usage and lower amount of data to send over network in multiplayer games

Setup combined LOD system and added 4th LOD to optimize rendering cost of stone floors

Improved look of defensive wall LODs

Made rendering of the Construction UI more consistent visually

Broke up tiling on frozen lakes

Added shoreline wetness to the cliffs

Rainbows will now show up after it rains

Balance

Babies are now single hit kill from any weapon in normal mode

If a player sleeps in unprotected location, they can now sometimes be interrupted by enemy search party

‘Containers don’t refill on load’ set to True by default in Normal games. Can be set in a Custom game.

Players max strength level has been increased from 50 to 100

Each level in strength now increases melee and tree chop damage by one percent

Adjusted Hang Glider ‘down force’ when pitched up to make it easier to gain altitude

No printer resin by default in printers, instead you need to find and add it

Players name tag will now be hidden when crouching in multiplayer games

Large cannibals running now drains more energy

Sea turtles now respawn at rate of one per day (4x faster)

Added 10 more sea turtle zones

Explosions will now cause break damage to all armor pieces hit

Added more golf carts to golf course and around map and made more connecting paths to drive them on

Adjusted the rates at which the players skin temperature changes and the rate at which the player gets wet and dries off

The player will now get soaked from snow much slower than when in rain

Indoor temperature is now clamped within a range so that indoor temperature is not always the same as outside

Fire sources are hotter now so the player will dry off faster

Adjusted the amount of rest the player gets indoors and outdoors and how comfort modifies it

Energy Bar Fullness increased from 15 to 30

Some item counts in inventory have been reduced to match their visuals in the inventory and to encourage using storage

Cat food and Oysters can now rot

Increased the raw fullness of some of the perishables

Adjusted spawn logic of cannibals in villages so stronger types won’t spawn at villages close to player start points at start of game. Fewer Elise spawns, and added a few Franks in villages

Igor, Henry, and Elise can no longer appear in early game search parties

Igor, Henry, and Elise can now appear in nomad families starting day eight

Rotten items can no longer be used in cooking

Dried perishables will no longer go rotten

Cooked foods now take twice as long to rot compared to raw

Air tanks now drain 25 percent faster

Stone Storage and sled now carry 28 stones instead of 27

Updated eggnog recipe to use four eggs

The taser stick now only has three charges per battery

The player downed time before respawning has been greatly reduced. Also sped up the skull animation to give more sense of urgency

Buckshot count reduced from 15 to eight, and cone spread reduced from 25 to 20

Slug ammo will cause now cause shotgun hit reacts on enemies even if armored

Fence electric wire now sustains damage when electrocuting something (can fire six times before being destroyed currently)

You can now carry 20 Solafite

Fat cannibal Health increased from 140 to 170

Heavy cannibals now can wear armor

Increased chance of spawning head armor and body armor pieces on enemies

Tweaked all enemy armor values

Cannibal head damage multiplier from sharp melee reduced from 2x to 1.5x

Demon attack increased damage by 25 percent and increased Coop game health up to 30 percent

Adjusted the enemy spawns in some caves and bunkers

Regular male cannibals run and walk 20 percent faster and are five percent larger on average

Puffy attacks have increased speed

Creepy plating attack changed from one to two waves (each wave slightly smaller) It will also now include the new creepy mutant types

Balanced enemy structure damage and fixed some creepies, demons and large female cannibals being unable to damage structures

Set structure distortion at 70 percent of structures max HP and partial collapse at 20 percent

Stick spikes and electric fences are now more fragile

Audio