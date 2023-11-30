Sons of the Forest full release will give more attention to this beloved character

After a whole year in early access, Sons of the Forest finally has a set release date, and with its launch, one of the main characters is getting more love from the developer.

First noticed by Insider Gaming on Nov. 29, Endnight Games announced that Sons of the Forest will leave early access with its 1.0 release on Feb. 22. The developer said the update will introduce Shawn Ashmore as the voice of Timmy and “expand his role in the game and story.” Fans were eager to know whether the game would release on console, too, as it’s currently only available on PC, but no information was revealed on that front.

Sons of the Forest’s 1.0 release is coming soon. Image via Endnight Games

Timmy played a big part in the story of The Forest—he’s the kid you’re looking for throughout the game. Your goal was to find him and bring him back home, with the help of some light sorcery. In Sons of the Forest, Timmy’s role isn’t as major. He and his father, Eric, are both involved in the main storyline, but you don’t really know anything about what they’re doing or why.

I hope that in update 1.0, we’ll learn more about what exactly the father and son are trying to do on the island. I’d imagine this has to do with Timmy’s “condition” from the first game, but the mystery and vagueness of the ending in Sons of the Forest still keeps me up at night, and I need answers. Perhaps we’ll get Timmy as a companion, like Kevin, to help with resources and survival. Months ago, players discovered Timmy has a set of animations and a blue tracker like the other companions, so it’s a possibility for sure.

Sons of the Forest is a great sequel to the original game, and as long as the developer expands the story to tell us the secrets of its terrifying world, I’m sure players will be happy to jump back in and explore the island once again.