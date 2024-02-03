Sons of the Forest 1.0 patch: Countdown, included updates, and more

Sons of the Forest is officially leaving its early access stage as EndNight Games confirmed the release date for the 1.0 patch. The survival horror is set to receive a story update along with the release.

Sons of the Forest first launched on Steam on Feb. 23, 2023, and almost exactly one year later the game will now move on from its early access title. EndNight Games have continuously added features to the survival game since early access began, adding everything from hang gliders to electricity.

Much is still unknown about the contents of this major patch, however EndNight did tease a story update with the announcement of Shawn Ashmore as a voice actor in the game. If you are trying to find out when Sons of the Forest patch 1.0 releases, here’s what you need to know.

When does Sons of the Forest Patch 1.0 release?

After one year of early access, patch v1.0 is finally releasing. Image via Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest patch 1.0 will release on Feb. 22, 2024. This comes from a post on the Sons of the Forest Steam community page, wherein developers state that the game will receive “new features and polish” along with bigger content plans in the coming year.

If you want to know exactly when the patch goes live, check out our countdown timer below:

EndNight also announced that actor Shawn Ashmore will join the cast of Sons of the Forest to voice Timmy. Ashmore has most famously starred in projects such as X-Men, Frozen, and most recently Alan Wake 2.

We do not know the exact time Sons of the Forest patch 1.0 will go live; however, EndNight states the development team is focused on large content players to accompany this eventual launch. Though the contents regarding the launch patch remain mysterious, it is clear that there are big plans for Sons of the Forest.