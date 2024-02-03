Category:
Indies

Sons of the Forest 1.0 patch: Countdown, included updates, and more

More is still to come.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Feb 3, 2024 12:38 am
A waterfall and river in sunlight in Sons of the Forest.
Image via Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest is officially leaving its early access stage as EndNight Games confirmed the release date for the 1.0 patch. The survival horror is set to receive a story update along with the release.

Recommended Videos

Sons of the Forest first launched on Steam on Feb. 23, 2023, and almost exactly one year later the game will now move on from its early access title. EndNight Games have continuously added features to the survival game since early access began, adding everything from hang gliders to electricity.

Much is still unknown about the contents of this major patch, however EndNight did tease a story update with the announcement of Shawn Ashmore as a voice actor in the game. If you are trying to find out when Sons of the Forest patch 1.0 releases, here’s what you need to know.

When does Sons of the Forest Patch 1.0 release?

Image of a mutant from Sons of the Forest.
After one year of early access, patch v1.0 is finally releasing. Image via Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest patch 1.0 will release on Feb. 22, 2024. This comes from a post on the Sons of the Forest Steam community page, wherein developers state that the game will receive “new features and polish” along with bigger content plans in the coming year.

If you want to know exactly when the patch goes live, check out our countdown timer below:

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
2
:
4
:
0
8
:
2
2
:
2
9

EndNight also announced that actor Shawn Ashmore will join the cast of Sons of the Forest to voice Timmy. Ashmore has most famously starred in projects such as X-Men, Frozen, and most recently Alan Wake 2.

We do not know the exact time Sons of the Forest patch 1.0 will go live; however, EndNight states the development team is focused on large content players to accompany this eventual launch. Though the contents regarding the launch patch remain mysterious, it is clear that there are big plans for Sons of the Forest.

related content
Read Article All ranks in Lethal Company listed
Lethal Company logo with crew members in the background
Category:
Indies
Indies
All ranks in Lethal Company listed
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to sell scrap and items in Lethal Company
Lethal Company logo with crew members in the background
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to sell scrap and items in Lethal Company
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic and others Feb 1, 2024
Read Article All monsters in Lethal Company and how to deal with them
Landscape of the trees in Lethal Company
Category:
Indies
Indies
All monsters in Lethal Company and how to deal with them
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 1, 2024
Read Article When does Dave the Diver x Godzilla DLC release?
Godzilla stomps towards a sushi restaurant
Category:
Indies
Indies
When does Dave the Diver x Godzilla DLC release?
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Feb 1, 2024
Read Article All Lethal Company maps: Tiers, cost, monsters and more
exploring in lethal company
Category:
Indies
Indies
All Lethal Company maps: Tiers, cost, monsters and more
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All ranks in Lethal Company listed
Lethal Company logo with crew members in the background
Category:
Indies
Indies
All ranks in Lethal Company listed
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to sell scrap and items in Lethal Company
Lethal Company logo with crew members in the background
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to sell scrap and items in Lethal Company
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic and others Feb 1, 2024
Read Article All monsters in Lethal Company and how to deal with them
Landscape of the trees in Lethal Company
Category:
Indies
Indies
All monsters in Lethal Company and how to deal with them
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 1, 2024
Read Article When does Dave the Diver x Godzilla DLC release?
Godzilla stomps towards a sushi restaurant
Category:
Indies
Indies
When does Dave the Diver x Godzilla DLC release?
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Feb 1, 2024
Read Article All Lethal Company maps: Tiers, cost, monsters and more
exploring in lethal company
Category:
Indies
Indies
All Lethal Company maps: Tiers, cost, monsters and more
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 1, 2024

Author

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.