Scariest Lethal Company monsters, ranked

In Lethal Company, countless monsters stalk you during your travels across the stars in your quest for scrap. There are, however, some creatures that should strike more fear into your heart than others.

Several different kinds of monsters can spawn on any planet and in any facility type. For example, some creatures are relatively harmless if left alone to their own devices, while others will immediately hunt you down once they hear or see you or any of your friends.

With so many different threats to look out for, it is important to stay equipped and ready for any type of encounter, whether you have a handy shovel to repel any direct threats or a teleporter to zip you away to the safety of your ship. There are, however, moments where even the most prepared squads cannot run away for too long.

These are the scariest monsters in Lethal Company.

There are 19 creatures that can be found in Lethal Company in facilities and on the surface of the moon, with 17 of them being lethal to player characters. They are ranked based on how deadly they are to encounter in the wild, along with how frightening they can be to deal with while walking around the dark corridors of any location you stumble across.

D tier: Non-spooky

17) Spore Lizards

These hefty lads prefer to avoid confrontation with players and will only defend themselves if they feel threatened or are approached. They also don’t deal a ton of damage, making Spore Lizards one of the few creatures you can leave well enough alone without any worry.

16) Hygroderes

You can easily hear the bubbling sounds of the Hygroderes while you roam around a facility. And even though it will constantly chase you around, its slow movement speed and low damage make it more of a nuisance than a true threat.

15) Circuit Bees

These annoying bees can only be found outside on the surface of the moon, can be easily identified by their signature buzzing sound, and are only activated if the player gets too close to the swarm. Avoid the Circuit Bees like Winnie the Pooh and you’ll be on your way home in no time.

14) Baboon Hawks

Although these creatures can pose a bit more of a threat when in a pack, Baboon Hawks are easily dealt with when they are by their lonesome. All a player needs to do to repel an attack is yell at it, making it one of the only monsters that can be scared away in the game.

C tier: Barely a scare

13) Hoarding Bugs

If you’re just starting in Lethal Company, the sudden skittering of a Hoarding Bug can startle most people. But once you realize they only get aggressive when you steal from their pile of loot, they become cute little grievances that you’ll have to deal with to secure all of that precious scrap.

12) Snare Fleas

Snare Fleas are relatively easy to kill but can give some players a scare since they often like to drop down from the ceiling and latch onto a player’s head without warning. Just make sure to stick with friends who are armed so they can whack this bug off your dome before you become minced meat.

11) Bunker Spiders

If you suffer from arachnophobia, you might have Bunker Spiders at the top of your list as the scariest creature in the game. If you’re OK with some eight-legged creepy crawlies, however, they aren’t nearly are frightening, especially if you’re able to avoid stepping in their webs so they aren’t alerted.

10) Masked Mimic

The Masked Mimic can actually be one of the funniest monsters to face since players can allow the mask to take over their body by wearing it for a few seconds. In a way, the Masked Mimic is a terrifying way to troll your friends, but your possessed body can also be taken out after only a few hits from a shovel or other tool.

C+ tier: Outdoor menaces

9) Earth Leviathan

The Earth Leviathan can be a thrilling enemy to avoid if you find yourself in its path since the ground rumbles around you before this massive worm bursts out of the dirt to eat you whole. You can avoid this by staying on the move, although you’ll have to be fast before it breaks out for a quick nighttime snack.

8) Eyeless Dogs

Eyeless Dogs can’t see, but they do have great hearing. As a result, you’ll need to stay very quiet with both your voice activity and your movement, or else you’ll need to book it as fast as possible to your ship or the facility. They aren’t easily killed with lower-tier weapons and can even climb into your ship’s cockpit if you aren’t fast enough to close the door.

7) Forest Giant

The Forest Giant is an unstoppable force that you can hear and see coming from a mile away. If you see this lumbering beast stomping toward you, it’s time to hightail it to your ship for a quick getaway. Although it is relatively scary to get chased by the Forest Giant, there isn’t a true shock factor involved, like the other creatures on this list. It’s like getting chased by Godzilla—you know he’s coming, and there’s nothing you can do but run.

B tier: Pretty scary

6) Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is the only creature that walks around and fires a gun at players. Although this is inherently scarier since his kill potential is much higher than other monsters, he can be avoided and dodged around by some quick thinking and some good teamwork due to his predictable movement and reload times.

5) Thumpers

Thumpers can’t hear anything, but they have great vision in the dark hallways of the facilities. They are also extremely fast and will kill players in one bite, making them a horrifying creature to encounter while traversing the corridors for scrap. Luckily, you can hear them walking around with their classic heavy footstep sounds, allowing you to avoid them as much as possible.

4) Bracken

Bracken prefer to creep up on unsuspecting enemies and snap their necks from behind, which can garner plenty of screams from their unfortunate victims. One surefire way to counter these sneaky monsters, however, is to quickly spot them before they reach their target and stare at them for a quick second. They will slink away into the shadows to stalk you once again, but beware: If you stare for too long, the Bracken will attack you directly instead.

A tier: Scare kings and queen

3) Jester

If you find yourself face-to-face with a Jester, it’s time to leave. At first, this colorful creature will begin to wind up like a typical Jack-in-the-Box. But once that wind-up is finished, it will launch a destructive attack on all enemies in the area. If you’re still in need of some loot, you’ll need all players to leave the facility to reset his music box, but know you’ll always be in danger.

2) Coil-Heads

Coil-Heads are one of the hardest enemies to face in Lethal Company since they cannot be killed by any weapons. They can only move when they aren’t in direct vision of a player, but when they are free to run forward, they are extremely fast and will immediately eliminate anyone they touch. As a result, teammates must stay coordinated when dealing with such a creature since they need at least one player looking at the Coil-Head at all times.

1) Ghost Girl

Unpredictable, unavoidable, and indestructable, the Ghost Girl in the red dress is the scariest monster in Lethal Company. If a player becomes Haunted, the Ghost Girl will chase them down wherever they go, whether they are inside the facility, outside the facility, on a ladder, or in the ship. They will also continue to hunt down players as she kills them, making her the biggest threat in the game once discovered.