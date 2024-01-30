Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 price: How much does it cost?

New monsters, plushies, and a brand new setting to send shivers up your spine, Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 is almost here, but how much it will cost has caused some confusion among players. Here is everything you need to know about Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3‘s price tag.

How much does Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 cost?

An Orphanage will always out scare a Factory. Screenshot via Mob Entertainment Steam.

The Poppy Playtime community’s Chapter 3 pricing speculation has continued on and off inside the general chat of the Poppy Playtime Official Discord Server. But Zach Belanger, Mob Entertainment CEO, confirmed in the channel on Jan. 10 that Chapter 3 will officially be $9.99. This pricing is the same as Chapter 2 and will likely continue with future chapters for this popular mascot horror series.

Back in Dec 11. 2023, Mob Entertainment released an official message on X (formerly known as Twitter) stating that Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 would be delayed until the start of 2024. The final trailer for the latest chapter released on Mob Entertainment’s social media platforms on Jan. 25, showcasing the official release date of Jan. 30, 2024. While Mob Entertainment hopes Chapter 3 will hit your screens at 11am CT on Jan. 30, the developer asks for leeway with the release time. Further delays aren’t expected, but anything can happen with video game releases.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 follows a new antagonist with a twisted take on our feline friends—CatNap. A creepy Orphanage entices you into it’s dark lore, where all of those questions you had after Chapter 1 and 2 will finally be answered. The horror is at its peak, but at least the GrabPack has projectile upgrades.