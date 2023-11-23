Lethal Company speedrunners are racing to be the fastest bee finders

A fledgling speedrunning community has begun to form for Lethal Company, one that’s focused on just collecting Beehives.

While it’s still in early access, Lethal Company has become the hottest new indie game since its launch last month. As such, it’s not too surprising to see people trying to speedrun it, nor is it surprising to see them come up with a slightly more niche challenge beyond completing it as quickly as possible.

Dubbed a Bees or Beehives run on speedrun.com, the goal is to complete one of Lethal Company‘s quotas by only collecting Beehives. I’m not entirely sure why Beehives, in particular, have been singled out, but it’s likely because of how profitable yet risky they are to obtain. Plus, they spawn quite closely to your ship, making them perfect for quick runs.

Anyone who’s played the game likely knows how tricky it is to grab a Beehive since getting anywhere near one attracts a swarm of bees that can quickly kill you if you linger for too long. The temptation to take one is strong, though, since Beehives are worth a lot of credits, making them very valuable and ideal items for clearing quotas.

We have a guide on the safest methods of grabbing beehives, but speedrunners seem to be just throwing caution to the wind for the chance to complete their self-imposed challenge ASAP. The current world record holder, Swedish player admiroo managed to pull it off solo in just two minutes and 51 seconds, with their strategy simply being to grab the Beehives and run before the bees could kill them.

There are subcategories for attempting the challenge with more quotas or more players, but a quick survey shows that most people prefer trying to complete just one quota on their own. This makes sense since you don’t have to rely on other players, and if you mess up, you’re losing less time restarting than you would if trying to complete three or six quotas.