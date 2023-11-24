Radiation in Lethal Company sounds like a big deal, but it’s actually just a bluff. The game throws a big red alert at you, flashing “increased levels of radiation” on your helmet but, it turns out, it doesn’t affect anything. So don’t worry—the radiation in Lethal Company is harmless.

You see the radiation warning as soon as you remove the Apparatus—the big battery—from a wall in any dungeon. This warning is the game essentially trying to tell you, “Hey, taking the apparatus is a big deal, so be careful.” But there is no such thing as radiation damage or a radiation status effect that will hurt your character or affect gameplay. So, if radiation in Lethal Company doesn’t do anything, why is it there?

Lethal Company’s “Increased levels of radiation” warning, explained

The radiation warning in Lethal Company is a heads-up that getting out will be tougher once you snag the Apparatus, the key item in the facility. It’s the power source for the whole building, so when you take it the lights will go out and electric doors become stuck open. And you can’t just put the Apparatus back on the wall.

This big red warning will make you panic the first time you see it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This means you’re grabbing a valuable item (hey, the Apparatus nets you 80c), but you’re trading it for a trickier escape. You’ll have to navigate in the dark—unless you’ve got a flashlight—and deal with electric doors that won’t budge. That’s the perfect situation to have a crew member sitting on the ship giving you directions through the Walkie-Talkie. Otherwise, I hope you can remember the escape route.

A big clue that radiation isn’t a real gameplay factor in Lethal Company is the lack of items that protect against it. In the game, you can counter pretty much anything—use weapons to stop monsters, TZP-Inhalant to outrun them, or hack turrets from a computer terminal. So, if radiation were a real threat, wouldn’t there be something to shield you from it?

To really put it to the test, try it out in your next game. Remove the Apparatus from the wall and hang around as long as you dare. Check if the radiation gets you. I tried this and didn’t get hurt or die from any radiation.

What else happens when you take the Apparatus in Lethal Company?

You will certainly bump into some Lethal Company players who think grabbing the Apparatus ramps up the number of monsters popping up in the dungeon. But there’s no solid proof backing this up. That said, remember the game’s still in early access. This means the whole radiation thing could end up mattering in future updates, especially as we get closer to a full release.