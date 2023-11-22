Lethal Company Boombox mod lets you drown out your screams with your favorite beats

If your friends weren’t already scared enough by the spooky creatures in Lethal Company, you can now terrify them further with your horrible taste in music.

Lethal Company modders have now created a way for you to play your own music through the game’s boombox, and, as you’d expect, this is leading to some hilarious situations. Often the setting of the game can be quite intense and typically it’s up to your friends to lighten the mood, but no more. Now, the angelic voices of Rick Astley or Taylor Swift can guide your way.

Of course, to get use of this boombox feature you’ll need to install the mod through a mod manager. One drawback is that for your friends to hear the music that you’re broadcasting they’ll also need the mod installed, and to have the same songs set up with it. So basically it’s going to be a team effort.

The boombox mod was shared in all of its glory on Reddit and it looks just about as chaotic as you’d imagine.

Like all mods, we suggest saving a backup of your game before installing anything just to be sure that should something go wrong you can always revert back. In the case of Lethal Company, given the small download size, this might be less of a concern for some. Given the popularity of Lethal Company in such a short timeframe it’s likely we’ll see this mod improved over time. The modding community for the game is only just starting to bloom so it remains to be seen just what they can come up with next.

If you haven’t yet jumped into what is becoming a viral hit, Lethal Company is available on Steam right now and is the perfect co-op horror game for you and a group of friends to explore as we close out 2023 in gaming.