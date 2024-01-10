Is Mickey Mouse in Lethal Company? Answered

Now that Steamboat Willie and Mickey Mouse are in public domain, there is a massive opportunity to incorporate this iconic character into Lethal Company. So here’s everything you need to know about the mysterious appearance of Mickey Mouse in Lethal Company‘s Version 47.

Is Steamboat Willie in Lethal Company?

A new foe to face? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, neither Mickie Mouse nor the iconic Steamboat Willie feature in Lethal Company. But that’s not to say that he won’t make an appearance. The copyright to Steamboat Willie officially expired in January 2024, meaning that this iconic character may make his way onto the indie horror scene with Lethal Company. Steamboat Willie appeared in the thumbnail for the Version 47 announcement on Lethal Company‘s Steam page on Jan. 8, and has since been removed.

Steamboat Willie’s version of Mickie Mouse appeared in his black and white form, straight out of the movie itself. His presence left players wondering if he’s an added monster for Version 47, but a quick search inside a Moon’s Facility tells us that Mickey Mouse isn’t part of the newest version of the game. Was his presence simply a troll as the Version 47 image has since been changed. or will Mickey find his way into the game as a monster to face?

The removal of Steamboat Willie is likely explained by the ongoing copyright struggles. This is shown by Brock Baker’s original film being continuously copyright striked and demonetized on YouTube. Zeekerss was likely being safe and removed the image once the hotfixes for Version 48 and 49 were released on Jan. 10.

We are bound to get many iterations of an evil Mickey Mouse and Steamboat Willie’s oldest version of Mickey as horror content; be it as a horror movie or video game. But for now ,Mickey Mouse isn’t in Lethal Company. Zeekerss has announced that there will be more monsters added in Version 50, but a specific date hasn’t been set. Players will have to wait and see if Steamboat Willie is a Lethal Company myth or an actual threat to worry about.