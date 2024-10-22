How to unlock the bar in No More Room in Hell 2

There are several locations scattered throughout the first map in No More Room in Hell 2 where you can grab supplies and precious equipment on your way to the Power Plant. One of these locations is the bar, but getting inside can be challenging.

There are several steps to getting into the bar. You only want to focus on this location based on your starting point on the map. If you’re not near the bar, you’re better off searching for supplies elsewhere. You can check this by viewing your map and seeing what nearby point of interest locations you can visit. There will be plenty of zombies and undead at these locations, so having a friend or two with you is always a good idea. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking the bar in No More Room in Hell 2.

How to get into the bar in No More Room in Hell 2

The bar is on the northeast side of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bar is outside the center of the map, and is one of the earlier locations you can visit in No More Room in Hell 2. You can find it in the northeast part of the map. If you’re not close to this area, you’re better off heading somewhere else, especially if another player spawns nearby and has already looted it.

When you arrive, the entrance to the bar is blocked off by electrical wiring on the ground. If you attempt to get through the front door without turning this off, you can risk taking a lot of damage and cutting your run short. You can open this by following the wire out and hitting the electricity box on the bar’s exterior. You should find it attached to a telephone pole, and you can hit it several times using your melee weapon before it breaks.

Hit this a few times before it breaks, unlocking the front of the bar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From here, the next step is to restore power to the bar. You can head to the bar’s kitchen on the first floor to investigate the power box, which needs power and requires a fuse. The fuse is somewhere inside the bar. The location of this item does vary, but it should appear somewhere inside the bar, and you’ll need to check the first and second floor before bringing it back to the fuse box. Don’t be surprised if additional zombies begin to enter the bar—you want to keep your eyes on all the open doors for any unwelcome visitors. Hopefully, you’ve also encountered a few other No More Room in Hell 2 players to assist you.

Bring the spare fuse back to the fuse box. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you restore power to the fuse box, the next thing you have to do before turning off the security system to the supply cache is to rewire the wire box. You should find this room on the second floor of the bar. When you interact with the box, there’s a small mini-game you have to complete where you are connecting the nodes on the left with the ones on the right. Only some nodes in the wire box from the right side connect to the ones on the left. So long as all the ones that do have matches are connecting, you can flip the Main Breaker and restore power to the bar.

Match the codes on the left with the ones on the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve done this, double-check that everything is flipped on back at the fuse box downstairs, and the supply room should open on the top floor. You can now loot the room and gather additional weapons and gear you can bring. This won’t be the best stuff you can get in No More Room in Hell 2, but these should make it easier to get one step closer to the Power Plant at the map’s center.

