How to solve Amanda the Adventurer 2 piggy bank puzzle

With a classic exam question setup, Amanda the Adventurer 2’s piggy bank puzzle may leave you scratching your head as you try accumulating 10 coins for your savings to move on to the next cursed tape and leave Amanda’s trip for good.

I’m ashamed to say that this puzzle took me a good few attempts before I cracked it. Math isn’t really my forte so I really missed the train puzzle at this point. The setup of the piggy bank puzzle sent me back to a math SAT test, with that same urge to cheat by looking at someone else’s answers. With no guide to help me out, I had no choice but to go through Amanda’s trip countless times until I finally figured out the answer—which was simpler than I first thought.

Here is how to solve the piggy bank puzzle in Amanda the Adventurer 2.

Amanda the Adventurer 2: Piggy bank guide

We promise this is the only time maths gets involved. Video by Dot Esports

So you made it past the dreaded book puzzle, sent Amanda on her trip, helped out those three wise monkeys, and dug up buried treasure only for the monster to attack you. As this is meant to happen, this game over ending lets you continue the game from the start—but things aren’t quite the same. The tapes remain intact and have the same contents, but the puzzle has changed. You no longer need to take Amanda through Paris, Mexico City, and London. No, now you need to figure out how to get 10 coins exactly in the piggy bank that spawned into Kids’ Corner.

To add or remove coins, you need to place the piggy bank on the yellow cross next to the television. Amanda repeats the same dialogue, allowing you to note how many coins are added and the total number she removes. The pause button will illuminate in a yellow outline as a guide on when you can safely remove the piggy bank without losing or adding too many coins.

Tip: Don’t skip through any instance where Amanda adds coins, or they won’t register in your piggy bank.

Pay attention when Amanda is getting money from her piggy bank, selling the rooster, and searching the couch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to get five coins twice to get to 10. Going over the said amount won’t work as you must be exact. So, the easiest way to get 10 coins is to place the piggy bank at the start of the tape and let Amanda add five coins to your savings. Then, remove the piggy bank and leave it on the ground until she has to sell the rooster. Place the piggy bank on the cross once more so the three coins can move into it. Remove the piggy bank after registering the coins so Amanda doesn’t take these when paying for Mexico City.

Let the theft happen so you can get 10 coins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, the last time you need to add the piggybank is when the possum is fighting with Amanda. Place the piggy bank, resume the tape, and leave the possum alone. He will steal one coin, bringing your current total to seven. Click on the couch where Amanda will find three more coins, adding it to her palm that totals five coins. This will give you 10 coins in total. Make sure to remove the piggy bank once you have 10 coins, or Amanda will take four away as she plans to visit London.

Amanda the Adventurer 2 piggy bank puzzle: Step-by-step guide

To summarize, here are the steps you need to do to ensure you conclude the tape with 10 coins:

Place the piggy bank at the start of the tape for Amanda to add five coins. Remove the piggy bank before you select Paris. Add piggy bank after selecting the rooster to sell for three coins. Remove piggy bank after the three coins from the rooster are added to your total. Add piggy bank when the possum tries to mug Amanda. Don’t click on the possum. After losing one coin, leave the piggy bank and select the couch for three more coins, for a total of 10 coins.

Wait until the tape finishes (or skip through with the fast-forward button) now that you have all 10 coins secured in your piggy bank. The piggy bank will furiously shake and smash open by itself, giving you the next tape to play.

You can use the piggy bank later in the game when you get the hammer from the “When You’re Feeling Bad” tape. This is needed for the train puzzle to get a secret tape.

