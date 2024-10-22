Amanda the Adventurer 2 leaves you in the dark throughout your investigation in the Kensdale Public Library. Just when you think you’ve got the hang of the difficult puzzles, you realize there are colorful secret tapes to find.

But similar to the multiple endings, there’s no clear indication of how many tapes are hidden in the game, making it incredibly hard to find them. The secret tapes tell a live-action story of life before and during the nefarious acts of Hameln. I won’t pretend that I understand the ins and outs of the narrative, but through finding these colorful tapes, questions are answered and new mysteries appear. Can you make sense of the tapes we’ve found? Here are all Amanda the Adventurer 2 secret tape locations.

All secret tapes in Amanda the Adventurer: Location and meanings

There are secrets to uncover inside every tape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turns out, Amanda the Adventurer 2 has four secret tapes.

After repressing their existence from the first game, I accidentally discovered my first secret tape. As a huge fan of indie horror lore, I realized that it’s incredibly likely there are six secret tapes (the same amount in the first game). This realization hit me hard, feeling both euphoric and traumatized—knowing that it’d require many more hours to hunt down the remaining colorful tapes. But at least our main questions and conspiracy theories would be answered—right? Thankfully, I was wrong.

The colors of the tapes change depending on the order in which you pick them up. So, the first tape you find is always orange, regardless of the method you used to get it. Therefore, your red tape may be different from mine, but the contents of these secret tapes remain tied to their spawn location.

Happy tears were shed upon unlocking the bike lock, only to get roadblocked once more as I faced the simple task of reaching 10 out of 10 coins in the piggybank puzzle that I struggled to solve because I suck at math. My brain has never required so much power to comprehend and compete against this demonic cartoon child. Now that there are more tapes to find, the fun was just getting started.

Orange tape guide

Test her patience until she cracks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tape: Let’s Practice Patience

The first secret tape is tied to Testing Patience achievement. In the Let’s Practice Patience, you must make it your sole purpose in life to anger Amanda. This is easy to do because she hates it when you get an answer wrong. All you need to do is purposely select the wrong item while making the birdhouse. Amanda will remove wrong answers from the table if you select them more than once. Doing this repeatedly will test her patience, and she will inevitably blow before the tape ends.

The correct answers for making the birdhouse are as follows. Remember, don’t select these answers until you’ve exhausted all other options.

Saw Nail gun Paintbrush

Amanda will blow, giving you the secret tape as a result.

Does this mean Rebecca has been trapped for 14 years? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Viewing the tape reveals Kate and the team investigating Hameln and Amanda the Adventurer. We learn that Caroline’s family has been investigating Hameln for 14 years. The team theorizes that Hameln may have originated in the Middle Ages and has a cultist background. Either the focus on the occult drove Hameln’s original motives, or something took over the company for twisted acts requiring child sacrifices. Nothing is confirmed with this tape, but it links to pre-existing theories around Bael, Paimon, and Baalam.

The most interesting point brought up on this tape is their uncertainty on whether Amanda is a real child or a trick. Their fear of Amanda has resulted in them turning the television to face the wall so the cursed tape’s tricks cannot manipulate them.

Blue tape guide

You can only reach the mystery station in the second half of the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tape: Let’s Fix It!

You can complete the second part of the train puzzle for the Chugga Chugga Chugga Chugga achievement as soon as you unlock Kate’s office. You only achieve this by handing the Wooly doll to Amanda’s monster in the Let’s Find Treasure tape. Once inside the office, pick up and drop the two blue bridge parts near the Microfilm Reader and open the terrarium after playing the Let’s Fix It tape.

Use these parts, alongside the final yellow part from the cracked piggybank (break open with the hammer), to create a new path from Paris to Mexico City, round to London, and ending at the mystery station north of the starting point. You get the secret tape as a reward.

Did Sam ever escape this room, or is this the “trap”? Screenshot by Dot Esports

This tape answers one of the main questions surrounding Amanda the Adventurer—what on Earth happened to Sam Colton? While his fate is still unknown (while it’s heavily implied that Hameln silenced him), we learn that Sam was coerced into tricking his daughter, Rebecca. Not sure how he missed this absolutely criminal red flag in his contract, but signing it meant Sam could be placed in solitary confinement without any legal repercussions.

Away from his daughter, Sam is forced to create false statements to comfort Rebecca, who he can no longer visit. We can only assume that Sam managed to escape this facility by a possible whistleblower—only for the plan to backfire. The buried clothes Amanda finds while heading west in the hunt for treasure are likely linked to a Colton member, but hopefully all will be revealed in a third game.

Red tape guide

Keep a look out for this poster’s appearance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tape: When You’re Feeling Bad / Let’s Hunt for Treasure

For the When You’re Feeling Bad tape, you can head into the main Library section to check the posters. These occasionally change, but only for specific puzzles/tapes. You can interact with the Silence is Golden in Here poster to tear off the barcode. Scan this on the Library database on the front desk and select Click Me, followed by the strange code that reads “Do Not Watch.” The secret tape will suddenly appear on the front desk after an error screen pops up on the database.

The calm before the sform. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This tape shows Sam Colton reading Alice in Wonderland to a group of children in Kensdale Public Library’s Kids Corner. Kate makes an appearance, further linking her connection to the Colton family. What’s interesting about this tape is that is appears to be set before Hameln’s influence. In fact, we can assume that the Rep communicating with Sam right before the tape cuts out works for them. Our theory is that the Kensdale Public Library is where Hameln set up shop and conducted their experiments—directly underneath the warm, nurturing façade of the Library that would lure children in. This would explain the strange hatch at the end of the game.

Just like the first tape, this clip indicates that Kate had far more involvement than being a simple bystander. Unlike Sam who was tricked by Hameln, Kate likely began her investigation into the strange disappearances of children tied to the Amanda the Adventurer television show once it arrived at her front door. She (like Sam) had disappeared or is presumed dead, but it isn’t until you find the cassette tape where Aunt Kate’s fate is finally revealed.

Green tape guide

Complete every side for this tape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tape: Let’s Start the Day! / Goodnight!

You can get this tape by completing all sides of the activity block to get the A Thorough Routine achievement. This can be achieved in the Let’s Start the Day! tape. You can easily miss this secret tape as the activity block hands you the next story tape you need to progress, simply by completing three out of four sides. You wouldn’t have the fourth side if you hadn’t previously completed a playthrough. However, as the puzzle solutions remain the same regardless, you can input the noughts and crosses solution as early as the Let’s Start the Day tape. This solution is found in the Goodnight!

Count every toy that has a cross shape and include the empty slot as Amanda puts away her toys. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pause when Amanda shows off her breakfast. Screenshot by Dot Esports This is hard to spot but you can pause the tape as Amanda picks up her toothpaste from the medical cabinet. Screenshot by Dot Esports You see this combination in the closet as Amanda picks up her backpack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This secret tape is perhaps the most intriguing of all, as a nameless person runs through a hospital ward, peering through the curtains to record unconscious young patients. They don’t stay long on one particular patient, heavily indicating that they are searching for someone in particular. We can only assume this is Sam searching for his daughter. Biohazard containers are spotted near the comatose children. When Rebecca is found (the credits confirm this is indeed Rebecca), we hear that she isn’t alone. We learn that her brain activity is higher than other patients, with a lot of activity in the amygdala specifically.

Is this Rebecca? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The amygdala processes emotions like fear and anxiety. Maybe Hameln’s procedures feel like endless nightmares to children like Rebecca? The staff mention (what sounds like) talks of an incision, but the conversation abruptly ends. We speculate this is either tied to her heart or brain as their testing her responses to something outside of our comprehension. Mentally preparing her for the real intentions of the show; was Rebecca’s mind placed inside the television show or was her heart replaced while her mind remains in purgatory?

Finding all four tapes and watching them in a single playthrough will unlock a new section in the Do You Feel Safe? tape where the possum makes their final appearance. You will get a cassette tape that you can play in Kate’s office. This tape is needed for the Wear Your Seatbelt achievement and the secret ending in Amanda the Adventurer 2.

