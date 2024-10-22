All Amanda the Adventurer 2 endings and how to get them

Who is the Masked Figure? What did she release after smashing the tape and what aren’t we allowed to see in the redacted credits? All is revealed by finding every ending in Amanda the Adventurer 2.

If you played through Amanda the Adventurer 2, you likely felt how I did when the credits rolled—confused and unfulfilled. The experience felt incomplete, as if you’re missing crucial information. It isn’t until you witness both endings that you can finally start to make sense of this cursed television show.

Amanda the Adventurer 2 has two endings that perfectly set up a third game with their conclusions. Both endings have the same outcome, as Riley looks at the hatch behind Kate’s office, ready to descend further into Hameln’s darkness. If you were wondering how to unlock the Amanda the Adventurer 2 secret ending, then here is our explainer on how to get all endings and what they mean.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

How to unlock all Amanda the Adventurer 2 endings

The endings are found inside Kate’s desk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Normal ending

The first ending is achieved by playing through the game as you normally would to open the secret compartment in the desk in Kate’s office. You must solve all puzzles, reach the final hurdle of the Microfilm Reader, and find three keys to unlock the desk. You need to burn the Microfilm three times during the Do You Feel Safe? tape to reveal the office desk keys locations.

Secret ending

Like us, you probably noticed the cassette player right next to that big red button you had to press to watch the final cutscene. Finding and inserting the cassette tape initiates the second ending. You need to find all four secret tapes to obtain the cassette tape. This is handed to you after finding and viewing all four tapes in a single playthrough and watching the entire Do You Feel Safe? tape.

You cannot get this ending if you fail to watch any of the four tapes within a single playthrough. It’s best to watch these back-to-back between the We Can Fix It! and Do You Feel Safe? tapes. This guarantees that Amanda and Wooly will see the possum in the alley of Do You Feel Safe? and try to stop him from leaping out of the screen. The possum won’t be there if you don’t find and watch all four colorful tapes. Don’t touch the screen or click on the possum. This will give you the cassette tape on the stairs leading into the Kids Corner when Do You Feel Safe? ends.

Amanda the Adventurer endings, explained

Is this really her fault? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the first game, there isn’t a wide variety of interpretation you can develop by watching the multiple endings. Both conclusions are terrible for the Masked Figure, who is revealed to be Joanne (Kate’s friend) if you play the cassette tape in the recorder on the Kate’s desk. While it is only implied in the default ending, Joanne is killed in both endings as Riley takes a single tape with her and looks over to the hatch at the back of Kate’s office. What comes next is clear—Riley will uncover the truth about Hameln in the third game.

What did we just free? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The default ending doesn’t tell us much outside of the tapes being a vessel to hold some kind of power. Whether the blue orb leaving the tape is a soul being freed or one of the presumed demonic entities (Baalam, Bael, and Paimon) that possess the show is uncertain. We know that Amanda and Wooly feature across most of the tapes, but we learn in the secret ending that Amanda’s monster isn’t the only creature we need to worry about. Engulfed in darkness, we are forced to listen to Kate being torn apart by a new monster. Assuming it’s Amanda’s dark form at first, a single light flickers on, and a twisted Wooly is unveiled.

Wooly!? Screenshot by Dot Esports

This form of Wooly is more aggressive than Amanda, as he rips at Joanne’s flesh, causing her to scream in fear and agony. The default ending had a far tamer end for Joanne as we theorize she has her neck broken by Amanda, indicated by her final position as the doors leading to the hatch close and how she interacts with the toys you had to give her in the Let’s Hunt for Treasure tape. Does this mean that Wooly is another trapped child like Rebecca?

Prior to the secret ending, a listen to the cassette tape finally details what happened to Aunt Kate. She left a recording for Riley that unfortunately never reached her. Distressed while driving, Kate told Riley to never watch the tapes. It’s too late for that though as Riley has her head fully submerged into the horrors of Hameln and it won’t let her go so easily. We learn that Caroline and the team that participated in the Hameln investigations were killed—and Kate was next. While we cannot confirm whether Kate’s car crash was orchestrated by the company or if Kate left her recording to Riley—knowing it would be her last message to her—it is now official that everyone who investigated Hameln has died.

An identity uncovered. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The biggest reveal, however, is the identity of the Masked Figure and possum that appears in every tape, who persistently aggravated Amanda and Wooly. The Masked Figure is Joanne, who is looking for her brother—the possum, who is Jordan. You can hear the possum desperately reach out to Riley, only capable of producing the start of a word—”Joh.” Originally minor characters, Joanne and Jordan had significant parts to play in the sequel. You learn about Joanne and Jordan in the first game by reading the letters on the bulletin board in Kate’s attic.

Was he made a possum on purpose? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Joanne reached out to Kate about the disappearance of her brother Jordan, knowing that something wicked was tied to the Amanda the Adventurer television show. She blamed her active participation in the investigation as the leading cause for Kate’s death. Desperate to free her brother and avenge Kate, her sole goal became to destroy all Amanda the Adventurer tapes.

The game ends with Riley heading for the hatch as she has no choice but to leave Joanne behind—now with the lives of the missing children resting solely in her hands.

