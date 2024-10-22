How to solve Amanda the Adventurer 2 bike lock puzzle

Amanda the Adventurer 2 has kicked it up with its increased difficulty, making Silent Hill 2 look simple. Like the demo, your first act is to figure out how to open the bike lock if you want to investigate the cursed tapes. You may feel it’s impossible to see the first tape—but don’t worry, I’ve been there.

After completing this puzzle on June 10, 2024, for the Amanda the Adventurer 2 demo, I went into the full release with (what I believed was) an unbreakable confidence. Reading through the note left by Sofie at the Kensdale Public Library front desk, I thought this would be another five-minute puzzle with a quick and easy solution. But I couldn’t be more wrong. Hours passed in my countless attempts to crack open these pesky bike locks. Even my family got involved, but their efforts were futile. I swear I heard the monster inside the Library walls laugh at me at one point.

But I would not be defeated. One pasta bake later, and that eureka moment hit me (thank you, carbs). I realized maybe—just maybe—Sofie was onto something in her message to Margret. So, to spare you the pain I went through, here is how to open the bike lock in Amanda the Adventurer 2.

How to open the bike lock in Amanda the Adventurer 2

All you need is this information. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Opening the bike lock is the first puzzle and action you must complete to progress in Amanda the Adventurer 2. With a set combination and five books to find, you need to follow the trail of tampered books through the Kensdale Public Library’s database. This will bring you to five books. The first is handed to you at the front desk—next to Sofie’s note.

The order in which you find the books is crucial to this puzzle. While the fourth digit is handed to you, you’re supposed to use the database to learn the code as you find each book.

Piece of cake… Video by Dot Esports

What took me a good minute to figure out (I’m too ashamed to reveal just how long I was staring at names for) is that while “JP” (written inside Greg the Grape 2) appeared as the first digit for the four-digit code, JP merely acts as a starting point for the bike lock solution. JP doesn’t translate to a number. Instead, you must use his initials to locate the second tampered book. From there, you follow the newly acquired initials to locate the next book—and so on—until you discover all five tampered books. Remember the number written inside each book, as these are what you need to input into the bike lock.

Tip: Check the printers in the Library for clues to help you solve each puzzle. Click on the printer and wait for the page to print out.

The five tampered books you need to solve this puzzle are:

Combination order Book Initial Number N/A Greg the Grape 2 JP N/A First This is a Pineapple MA

“5” Second Mr. Malpractice DS “0” Third Am the Person, The Are Story CE “1” Fourth Grown Attached N/A “3”

The game officially begins now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the list and order in mind, this translates to the code: 5 0 1 3. Input this into the bike lock underneath the front desk computer (database) to get the first tape in Amanda the Adventurer 2. Remember this code for later, as you will need to use it again.

