How to respawn in Lethal Company

Dying in Lethal Company is a fairly common thing that you’re going to deal with a lot with your teammates. Although a player dies during a run, they can respawn and continue to be an asset for the rest of your game.

You won’t be out for the full game, even if you die right at the beginning. There’s little you can do while you are dead, though, and your allies won’t know what happened to you until you return to tell them the whole story. Here’s what you need to know about how you respawn in Lethal Company.

How respawning works in Lethal Company

The ship takes off when no one comes back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to respawn in Lethal Company is when the ship goes into orbit. Everyone on your team respawns and returns to the ship when this happens. The ship might go into orbit because everyone on your team is dead, or because only a single survivor has made it back to the ship and taken off.

Outside of waiting for the ship to make it to orbit, in my experience, there doesn’t seem to be another way for your character to respawn and come back into the game. You can’t buy another item from the ship store in Lethal Company to bring someone back to life—although it’s not a bad idea to get a dead player’s body back to the ship, as it will give you a bit of money back. Usually, when a character dies, there’s a penalty that you have to pay. You’ll see this fee often as you get further in the game, and have to deal with deadly enemies like Coil Head.

Lethal Company also saves when you head into orbit. Suppose you want to find a good time to take a break with your friends; finishing up a round and closing the game while in orbit is a good idea. You can consider it a pause in the round, which is why everyone respawns when the ship reaches this point.

I don’t know if additional ways for players to respawn will come up in Lethal Company‘s early access. We might get something similar to the ship teleporter, an expensive tool that you can add to your ship if you have the money to buy it. It might be a one-use option for your team, but it could be helpful if you need the assistance of one more character on your team. But as it stands, the only way to respawn is by having your ship in orbit.