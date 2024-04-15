How to play SILENT BREATH: All platforms

Keep your breathing to a minimum, those screams or laughter contained, and do exactly what SILENT BREATH tells you to do. Be silent in your hunt for the missing persons and hopefully you’ll make it out, regardless of the platform you play on.

While SILENT BREATH includes different gameplay to the popular Don’t Scream, SILENT BREATH offers as many monsters as there are trees in its dense forest setting. This short horror experience records your microphone at all times. So, can you remain quiet enough and save those missing persons in time? Here is everything you need to know about SILENT BREATH.

Is SILENT BREATH on PC?

What can we expect from SILENT BREATH? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes. SILENT BREATH is currently exclusively available on Steam. The game costs $9.99 and is in its early access stage. Released April 5, SILENT BREATH has already added in a nudity filter for streamers, installed hotfixes for performance issues and crashes, alongside balancing the gameplay for hostile monsters.

SILENT BREATH has been announced on Epic Games Store, although its release date is unknown. It is uncertain whether this game will release on Epic once it exits early access or whether developer, EXODIAC STUDIOS continues to update the game for both platforms.

Is SILENT BREATH on PS5?

No. Newly released on Steam, it is highly unlikely that SILENT BREATH will have a console release anytime soon. As it is only in early access, those interested in the game should try it out first on Steam. SILENT BREATH has full controller support, letting you easily manoeuvre around the forest without switching to mouse and keyboard.

Of course, Unreal Engine 5 and microphone detection works perfectly fine on PlayStation, but due to SILENT BREATH‘s current state, it’s unlikely that this game will be released on the PS5.

Is SILENT BREATH on Xbox Series X/S?

No. Similar to the PS5, SILENT BREATH likely won’t be released on Xbox for a long time, if at all. Most early access games remain on Steam until their full release. If SILENT BREATH remains in development, it will stay on Steam until further notice. There is nothing official yet on whether this horror game will release on more platforms.

What is SILENT BREATH?

Can you beat the game before sunrise? Screenshot by Dot Esports

SILENT BREATH is a short indie horror game inspired by Don’t Scream and Slenderman: The Eight Pages. It has impeccable scenery thanks to Unreal Engine 5 and gameplay that follows the same format as its inspired sources. Tasked to find five missing persons before 6am, SILENT BREATH begins as a daylike horror, where the dense forest you’re wandering through is quickly engulfed by darkness at 7pm. The monsters come out to play as darkness envelops the forest, where jumpscare after jumpscare hit your screen in a desperate attempt to make you scream.

A lot of monsters cannot harm you as they spawn in for jumpscare purposes only, but there are few creatures that are lethal if you approach them incorrectly. It is down to you to adapt and be fully aware to your surroundings so you don’t get lost. There are five main locations within the forest, but these are randomly generated when you spawn in. Steam achievements list the Cemetery, Chapel, Gas Station, TV House, Lake, Farm and Bus Garage as SILENT BREATH‘s places of interest.

Missing persons can appear in any location, alongside multiple bodies spawning into a single place of interest. Alternatively, you may not find a missing person within a single location. Speedrunners are already showing off their skill by finding all five missing person posters within a small timeframe. Can you compete with them or will you fall victim to the forest?

