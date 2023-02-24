How to heal in Sons of the Forest

Healing is a requirement in almost every game, and in Sons of the Forest, you’ll likely need to heal, a lot. The title thrusts players onto an island with almost insurmountable odds, attempting to survive in a deadly landscape filled with dangerous animals and gross bugs.

The second installment in The Forest franchise builds upon the elements from the first game. You’ll likely work around similar situations like food, health, and building like most survival games bring to the table.

But understanding the basics is the best way to get a running start in Sons of the Forest. You’ll have to understand how to heal and fast if you’re going to survive.

How do I heal in Sons of the Forest?

Image via Endnight Games Ltd

Healing in Sons of the Forest is a simple task. There are a few ways you can go about healing your poor injured body. Players can eat and drink water to keep their health slowly increasing over time, or you can find antibiotics that are littered throughout the island. These antibiotics will work in the same way.

You’ll be able to find antibiotics in suitcases scattered on the beach. Head to where you first landed, and you’ll likely spot them in the sand. If you’re all out of antibiotics, sleeping will provide you with a needed health increase. Make sure you’re falling asleep full and replenished, and you’ll be completely healed in no time.

The healing process isn’t hard, but you’ll do it frequently in Sons of the Forest.