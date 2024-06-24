How to fix ‘the connection to the server terminated abnormally’ error in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker has a host of errors, but most appear when trying to load the game for the first time, like the “connection to the server terminated abnormally” error.

When you do, sometimes the game will briefly flash a message at you and then force the game to close, denying you entry into the game to play either by yourself or your friends. Of all these errors that can pop up is the “connection to the server terminated abnormally” error, which has a few workarounds.

Dark and Darker ‘The connection to the server terminated abnormally, Please restart the client’ error, explained

The “The connection to the server terminated abnormally, Please restart the client” can mean one of three things in Dark and Darker.

Number one, and the most likely scenario, is that the servers are currently down, and you can’t connect to the game no matter how hard you try. Some players might get another error when this happens, the “failed to connect to server” error.

When it happens, all you can do is wait for the servers to get fixed. But there might be another reason you are getting this error as well. If you want to check when the game is available to play again, you can check the server status at any point. Checking the official X (formerly Twitter) page is also a way to see if the servers are down.

The second reason it is happening might be because some of your files are are corrupted or a recent update of the game failed to download properly. When this happens, reinstalling the game could be the best option. Third and finally, the error can relate to your internet connection, so try to reset your modem and do a speed test to make sure everything is working as intended.

