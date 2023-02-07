Is Dark and Darker down? How to check server status

Dark and Darker, the upcoming first-person PvPvE game made by indie developer Ironmace Games, is running its first playtest of 2023 from Feb. 6 to 13 following three previous playtests in 2022.

The interest in the game has increased after each playtest as players have been eager to follow what is being implemented in Dark and Darker. And with that, it’s normal that players will have difficulties accessing the game sometimes because of how limited the server capacity is still and because the developers are collecting feedback in these playtests to fix bugs that pop up or to balance the game.

If your internet connection is working just fine but somehow you can’t play Dark and Darker, here’s the best way to check the game’s server status and stop wasting time trying to figure out why you can’t log in.

How to check Dark and Darker server status

The best way you can check if Dark and Darker’s servers are up and running is to follow Ironmace Games’ official account on Twitter. The developers of the game have been really communicative with the community thus far and regularly post game updates and when servers are being taken down due to updates or maintenance periods.

If you can’t access the game and you discover via Twitter that Dark and Darker’s servers are down, there might be a couple of reasons why. The developers often take down the server when they need to push a new update or fix bugs. In addition, Dark and Darker is still in a playtest period, which means that lots of other players will try to play the game and the server can get overloaded, causing outages.

In case you can’t play Dark and Darker and Ironmace Games hasn’t informed the players whether Dark and Darker’s servers are down or not, your best bet is to restart the Steam app. If that doesn’t work, reset your internet connection and restart your PC. These steps should fix your problem in case the servers are up, unless your internet is really down, which means you’ll need to contact your service provider.