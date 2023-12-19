Category:
Indies

How to fix Lethal Company online mod not working

How about a LAN party?

Gökhan Çakır

Published: Dec 18, 2023 07:56 pm


Lethal Company adventures can be played solo, but they’ll be a whole other experience with friends. The game’s online mode allows everyone to team up unless it’s not working.

On some occasions, Lethal Company’s online mod might stop functioning, making players unable to join each other’s instances. A quick Lethal Company online fix can get you right back into the game, however, since these outages are often short-lived.

Contents

    How do you fix Lethal Company’s online mod not working?

    Several different errors in Lethal Company can prevent players from accessing the game’s online features. To fix Lethal Company’s online mod not working, you might need to tick multiple boxes from the list below.

    1) Double-check your mods

    Lethal Company errors like Version 16485 commonly appear after a new update or when players install a mod that’s incompatible with the rest of their crew. When a mod causes a version mismatch, you might not be able to play Lethal Company online.

    Whenever I run into online mod errors with friends, deleting all our mods often works as a fix. More often than not, a rogue member will install more mods in their free time without the knowledge of the rest. Considering some modes cause players to get stuck on different versions of the game, it can also limit the game’s online capabilities.

    Two players standing on a moon in Lethal Company.
    You can ask your friends to wait for you, but they never do. Image via Zeekerss

    2) Switch and load into LAN servers

    If online servers aren’t letting you in, you can revert to back LAN servers for a local approach. You don’t have to keep playing on local servers though, spend a few minutes on a LAN server and return to the main lobby to try out playing online again.

    3) Check Steam’s server status

    You might receive the “Could not connect to Steam servers!” Lethal Company error while trying to connect to the game’s live servers. This happens when Steam’s servers are also down. If that’s the case, you’ll need to wait for them to come back online, since no troubleshooting method will let you use the Lethal Company’s online features when Steam Is having a server outage.

    4) Troubleshoot your connection

    If Steam’s servers are running fine, you should run diagnostics on your home network. You might just be having connectivity issues that can make it impossible for you to play Lethal Company. A slow internet, web pages not opening, and your Steam friends list not loading are some of the signs to look for.

    
    

    Gökhan Çakır
    Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.