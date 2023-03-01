How to find all Team B members in Sons of the Forest

You don’t get much of a direction at the start of Sons of the Forest. Once you’re down on the island, it’s all up to your own awareness and survival skills.

Endnight doesn’t leave you completely aimless and alone, though. You get to meet Kelvin, your first companion, right away. Furthermore, once you acquire the GPS locator, which is among the very first items you obtain, you are greeted by three purple markers on the map.

Simply put, the purple markers on the GPS locator are your first mission in the main story of Sons of the Forest. The purple markers will lead you to the discovery of the three members of Team B, soldiers unfortunate enough to be on the same island. Spoiler alert; they are not exactly having the times of their life out there.

The three purple markers are all in the northwestern part of the map, and all three are relatively close to each spawn point, so you won’t have to travel too much between objectives. There is no fixed order in which to complete this mission, but one of them requires a specific item. If you obtain that early on, you’re good to go wherever, but generally speaking, it’s best to leave that part of the story quest for last.

The locations of all three purple markers on the GPS locator are shown on the Sons of the Forest map below. Each marks one Team B member.

Image via Map Genie

How to find all three Team B members in Sons of the Forest

Even with the purple markers on your GPS locator giving you a good idea of where to look, you’ll still have to inspect the areas well to find Team B. To be clear (spoilers again), all three are dead. You won’t be making new buddies along the way.

The first Team B soldier, located in the inner part of the island, is hanging on a rope off a high cliff. You have to get up on the cliff and cut the rope, then return below the cliff to the fallen corpse.

The second Team B member is all the way out in the ocean. His corpse is laying around on an inflatable boat. You don’t have to do anything special here, just swim to the boat and climb inside. Pay attention to the sharks surrounding the area, though.

The third and final Team B crew member is neither up high like the first, nor flowing over water like the second. The purple marker nearest to the northwestern edge of the Sons of the Forest map will lead you to the buried corpse of a Team B member.

This is where having a specific item in your inventory comes into play because you can’t dig out the corpse without a shovel.

As long as you’re not limited by your inventory, you can go through the purple markers in any order you prefer. Once you find all Team B members, you will have completed the first story mission in Sons of the Forest.