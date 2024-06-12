Forgot password
Dark and Darker players getting the treasure out.
Image via IRONMACE
Category:
Indies

How to Explore the Barracks in The Howling Crypts in Dark and Darker

RNG time.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 06:55 am

Dark and Darker’s quest system can be tricky at times. It often tasks you with finding specific areas without giving you the information you need.

An early quest you get from the Tavern Master has you searching for something called the Barracks in the Howling Crypts. So, where is it?

Dark and Darker: Where are the Howling Crypts Barracks?

tavern master first quest asks you to go to the barracks
First line in a long quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Howling Crypts Barracks is a rare area that occasionally spawns in Dark and Darker’s castle map. You can find it on the upper levels, so you won’t need to dive too deep into the dungeon.

The Barracks is a completely random spawn, and sometimes, the section won’t even spawn in the Howling Crypts at all. Even when it does, finding it is a pain because it can spawn anywhere, though there is a way to look out for it.

Look out for this unique formation on the map. Image via u/Inside_Education_851 on Reddit

The Barracks has a unique shape on the mini-map. If you look closely, you can see a long block connected to a zigzag section that almost spells out the word “SO” from top to bottom. If you see it at any point, rush to it, explore it, then get out alive.

You won’t complete the quest unless you find the Barracks and escape successfully. So, be cautious when you finally come across it, and make sure not to engage any enemy players or be greedy. Play for the extract.

If the Barracks does spawn, you can also find the Skeleton Champion there who sometimes drops a Token of Honor when defeated. You can sell it for a high price or use it to craft high-tier loot if you have the paid version of Dark and Darker.

