How to evolve the Long Gun and unlock Lance in Vampire Survivors Operation Guns DLC

The Long Gun is a weapon in Vampire Survivors’ new DLC, Operation Guns, that shoots several bullets sideways in the direction your character is looking. To evolve it into Prototype A, you’ll need the special new passive weapon, Weapon Power-Up.

Recommended Videos

Long Gun evolution in Vampire Survivors Operation Guns DLC, explained

Two drones will assist you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can evolve Long Gun into Prototype A by leveling it up to level eight, grabbing one Weapon Power-Up that upgrades it, and then opening a chest dropped by minibosses. Unfortunately, the Weapon Power-Up upgrades a random weapon in your arsenal, indicated above your character’s head when you acquire it. If the Weapon Power-Up doesn’t upgrade your Long Gun, you’ll have to acquire new ones until one of them does. The same goes for chests: they may not contain the upgrade, so keep opening them until you get it.

The best way to guarantee an upgrade to Long Gun in Vampire Survivors is to start a match with Bill and run to the Weapon Power-Up south of the spawn point in Neo Galuga before picking up any other weapon.

The Weapon Power-Up is a new feature of the Operation Guns DLC and can be recognized by its metal suitcase icon. You can find it on the floor in the special map Neo Galuga in Standard mode or in any Operation Guns chapter in Adventure mode. While you might occasionally receive a Weapon Power-Up as a level-up reward, this is rare and not guaranteed. The ones on the floor in Neo Galuga, however, always spawn in the same spot, making them more reliable targets if you want to quickly evolve your Long Gun.

There are quite a few in Neo Galuga. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to unlock Lance in Vampire Survivors Operation Guns DLC

To unlock Lance, you must evolve Long Gun into Prototype A, then buy Lance from the character selection screen for 180 gold. Lance will then be unlocked and ready to be used, with the Short Gun as his starter weapon. Lance gets extra projectile speed and reduced cooldown after defeating a certain number of enemies.

You can evolve his Short Gun by leveling it up to eight, grabbing a Bracer, and finding a Weapon Power-Up, then opening a chest to transform it into Prototype B. You can use a similar logic to get all weapon evolutions in the DLC.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more