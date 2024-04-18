How to craft a Door in Duckside

In Duckside, you’ll need a base to plan your feathery plans as you prepare to fight off attackers, prepare your own raids on enemy players, and respawn if things don’t go your way. But a base will always need a door to ensure intruders can’t just waltz in.

Recommended Videos

Duckside is a hilarious game combining the mechanics and gameplay of Rust or DayZ, but with the entire lobby is filled with ducks instead of humans. Players can fly, glide, or waddle around the island as they discover new locations, find resources, and build out their base among the rest of their fellow ducks in a race for power.

Creating a hefty base is always important for your survival, but there are a few steps that you need to take before calling a place your home—including building a strong door.

Crafting a Door in Duckside

To craft a door in Duckside, you must quickly craft a hammer. The hammer is one of the most important tools in the game, since it allows you to create building parts for your base. You will need to harvest five logs from a nearby tree to make a hammer before you can start making your base.

Afterward, you’ll need to open the Nest tab on the crafting menu, where you’ll find the door for your base. A door will require 20 logs, and will need a fair bit of time to craft. Luckily, you can move around while the item is crafting in your inventory, so explore around for a good base site while you make your door.

Using a Door in Duckside

To place your door, you must first place a foundation down on the ground. Equip the hammer and left click, and a radial menu will appear where you can decide which building part you’d like to place down on your foundation. Put down a wall with a doorway, three other wall types, and a nest inside to complete your shelter. Remember, you’ll need to collect a myriad of different resources, like Fiber and Logs, to make these different pieces.

Only then can you place your door in the doorway, where you’ll be prompted to choose a unique code for the lock. Now, you have a base to call home while you traverse the treacherous lands in search of food, water, and treasure.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more