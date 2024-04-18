How to heal in Duckside

Duckside is now available in beta form, and there is plenty to discover in the world of the mallards, but you need to stay alive to do so. If you need to heal, we’ve got the guide you’re looking for.

Staying alive in Duckside is not an easy task with other players, aggressive wildlife, and humans that will shoot you out of the sky to contend with, so it’s best to be prepared with what you need to heal on the go.

To heal in Duckside, you need to get your hands on some Medicine. There are several types, as we explain below.

How to get Medicine and heal in Duckside

Have a hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to get Medicine in Duckside is to craft it. All you need is five pieces of Fiber to craft a Rag, which restores a “slight amount of Health.” Fiber is gathered from bushes, so just walk up and attack them.

Alternatively, Medicine and healing items can be found in oil drums and crates around the map. I’ve found several in abandoned train carts or the backs of pickup trucks, attack them using the left-stick attack to reduce their health, and click F to pick up items on the floor.

You can also find Health Crates in some areas, marked by a healing sign, and locate better quality Medicine. While exploring a train station, I found Painkillers, which are described as being able to “quickly restore a small amount of health.”

If you opt to go down the looting route for Medicine, target large buildings on the map, but be careful of humans in the area who will shoot on sight. Fortunately, you can quickly scout a location by flying over it—just keep an eye out as the range of the humans’ guns allows them to shoot you out of the sky.

