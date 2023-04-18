How to complete the Figure in Blue quest in Dredge

Dredge is a single-player fishing game that contains an undercurrent of horror, as mutated fish along with shadowy figures appear at night. Throughout Dredge, players will embark on a variety of ominous Pursuits though few are as strange (yet rewarding) as the Figure in Blue quest.

The Hooded Figures are a group of NPCs scattered across the four major island chains. Whenever you accept one of these Pursuits from a Hooded Figure, a timer begins. If players are unable to complete the Pursuit within this unknown timeframe, they will automatically fail and the Hooded Figure will die, the rewards becoming inaccessible.

The Figure in Blue is just one of the four quests for the Hooded Figures. If you are unsure of how to navigate this stranger’s request in Dredge, look no further.

Figure in Blue Dredge Full Guide

The Blue Hooded Figure can be located in the northern part of the Gale Cliffs, and will likely be the first Hooded Figure most players encounter. This figure, along with the other four Hooded Figures, can be seen in the map below.

Team via Team17 | Remix by Blaine Polhamus

In order to complete this Dredge NPC’s Pursuit, players will need to catch three different kinds of Mackerel. It is heavily advised players stock up on the required Mackerel before even beginning the quest, as to avoid any possibility of failure.

Below are all three required fish to complete this Pursuit:

One Blue Mackerel

One Tiger Mackerel

One Snake Mackerel

Before you set off on your Mackerel hunt, players should note this quest will send them around most of the map. Blue Mackerel is located only in the Marrows, Tiger Mackerel can be found in the Gale Cliffs, and lastly, Snake Mackerel is located in the Devil’s Spine.

Once you turn in your assortment of Mackerel, players will be rewarded with the Haggling and Bartering Guide, which reduces most store prices.