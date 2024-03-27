How to catch Kilima Catfish in Palia

There are few better ways to make money in Palia than fishing, though it’s still a little tricky when some of the best varieties to sell, like the Kilima, can only be caught in specific parts of the map and with certain bait types.

Fishing in Palia, much like in real life, requires both preparation and patience. Fish are a pretty versatile tool in Palia, as they work as steady supplies of gold, potential gifts, or recipe ingredients. Before you can plan out what you’ll do with your Kilima, you first need to catch it. If you’re trying to get a hook on this elusive catfish, here’s what you should do.

Where to catch the Kilima Catfish in Palia

The Mirror Pond Ruins can be found just north of the Mirror Fields. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The only known place to catch the Kilima Catfish in Palia is the Kilima Valley. Here you can check up several major ponds, but the spot with the most Kilima Catfish is the Mirror Pond Ruins, which can be found just west of the Phoenix Falls.

Once you catch a Kilima Catfish, you can sell it to any vendor for 39 gold. If the Kilima is better quality, then this upgrades to 58 total gold. If you’re looking to gain standing with any characters, then you can gift the Kilima you caught to any of the following Palia characters: Jel, Reth, Tau, Einar, Hassian, Elouisa, and Najuma.

Additionally, you can always just cook your freshly caught Catfish to make the Fried Catfish Dinner meal instead. Although the Kilima can be difficult to track down due to its rather restricted spawn points, rewards are worthwhile.

How to catch the Kilima Catfish in Palia

Aside from knowing where to find the Kilima Catfish, you also should know how to get the fish on your line. Like many other fish in Palia, the Kilima Catfish won’t bite an empty hook. Instead, you need to attach a worm onto your hook.

There are a few different spots where you can pick up worms before your fishing adventure. The easiest way to get worms is to buy them from the General Store in Kilima Village. If you do find yourself fishing a lot, I recommend eventually getting a Worm Farm to raise your own; this will be a consistent source of bait.

No matter your method, all you need to do is go into your Palia inventory and cast your line with a worm as bait. Even with the worm attached, it still may take some time before a Kilima Catfish snatches onto your line.

Basically, like real fishing, be patient, and the fish will eventually come.

