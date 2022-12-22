How to block in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker is a unique take on the survival shooter, in that it’s not a shooter at all. Players are let loose in a dim and unforgiving dungeon with threats lurking in hallways and around every corner. To succeed, you will need to know how to fight against NPCs and enemy players, which means knowing how to block attacks.

If you really want to be able to become a pro hero and get out alive, you’ll need a lot of practice in the dungeons. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to block attacks in Dark and Darker.

Key bindings and buttons for block in Dark and Darker

Simply put, you’ll need to press the right button when your weapon is equipped to block in Dark and Darker. If you’re using a keyboard, this is the right mouse button by default or the left trigger on controllers. You should be aware that you’ll need a shield in order to block, otherwise you won’t be able to defend against anything coming your way.

The combat in Dark and Darker does not go easy on the player, instead throwing new hazards at the player with every new game. You have just as good of a chance of spawning next to a chamber of skeletons as you do in an empty hallway. Because of this, being prepared with a shield in the early game will go a long way in ensuring you survive against NPCs.

Be aware that other players will also pose a challenge and they can be harder to predict than the NPC enemies. Even still, practicing with your shield will serve as an invaluable experience, even if you have to die a few times to get used to it.