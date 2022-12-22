Is Dark and Darker on Consoles?

Dark and Darker is currently taking over Steam by storm with thousands of players taking part in the playtest ahead of its official release late next year.

While the game is currently only on PC, a lot of players have expressed interest in seeing the game appear on other platforms, such as consoles including Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4/5 and Xbox Series X/S.

But is the game coming to consoles at all? While there is some good news, don’t expect anything concrete just yet.

Is Dark and Darker coming to Consoles?

Yes that is one of our goals! — IRONMACE (@IronmaceGames) November 1, 2022

While the game currently is not on consoles due to it still being in an early stage, the developers have confirmed plans to bring the game to consoles sometime in the future.

Ironmace hasn’t really gone much further other than to confirm that it is one of their goals, and it appears like the focus is currently on making sure the game is ready to go late in 2023 when it is expected to officially release on Steam.

As the popularity grows, however, and more eyes look at the project, the potential for more investment from fans increases which means we could get an announcement from the game at a show in the future, such as E3, Summer Games Fest, and more that could finally confirm the answers that fans seek.

Until anything official, though, we will just need to wait for more information on the future console release.