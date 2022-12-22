How to cast Wizard and Cleric Spells in Dark and Darker

A magician is nothing without their spells, and in Dark and Darker, choosing the right cast, or the right spell timing, can be the difference between life and death.

However, spells can be a bit tricky to find at the very beginning due to how the game works. You won’t have certain spells available on you if you don’t equip the right gear, and won’t be able to use them without using the correct button. So for those as confused as we were, here is what you need to do.

How to use spells in Dark and Darker

First, before you can even cast a spell, you need to make sure you equip a magical staff or spellbook as a weapon. If you have, say, the Cleric’s Mace, you will be unable to cast any of your spells.

Obviously, this isn’t an issue for the Wizard, as it’s a primary weapon, but for a Cleric, you need to equip something as your secondary weapon as you usually start with a Mace instead.

Next, you need to learn the ability to use spells. This is done by unlocking the Spell Memory option in your skills tab. You then need to make sure you equip Spell Memory. You will then have five Spell spots you can use in your Spell Tree.

Once you have done all this, you should have your Spells equipped and can use them in-game. Hold down E or Q to bring up the Spell wheel when using the correct weapon, and hover over the spell you want to cast. Select the spell you want using the right mouse button, which will cause it to charge, then aim where you want to shoot.

Be careful, though, with things like healing, as it is possible to heal enemy players you are fighting if you miss. Such is the life of a caster.