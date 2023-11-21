How to avoid being hit by lightning in Lethal Company

Stormy weather can be difficult for you and your team while playing Lethal Company. Lightning strikes are common during these storms, and you might find yourself being hit by a bolt of lightning, but you can avoid this from happening.

You can prevent lightning from hitting you by not holding specific items that will attract it to your location. There are multiple metallic items that will cause lightning to hit you, which can be from your ship or might appear from searching through the bunker. Here’s what you need to know about how to avoid being struck by lightning in Lethal Company.

How to not get hit by lightning in Lethal Company

Lightning hitting the ground is no joke. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Lethal Company, you can avoid being struck by lightning by not holding a metal object. If your character has a metal item in their inventory, a lightning bolt will strike them after a few seconds of being outside during a storm, one of the several weather effects you might encounter. The first hit may not immediately kill your character, but it will eventually if this happens several times. You’ll also have to wait until the ship returns to orbit to respawn.

Unfortunately, an item will not tell you if it’s metallic. You have to examine it yourself to see if it’s something you expect to have any type of metal on it. If you think it looks metallic, leaving it in the ship or inside the bunker might be better so you don’t take it outside and risk the lightning storm. Some examples include the shovel, the stop sign, the engines, or the axles you can loot.

For anyone who does want to risk taking a metal item outside with you, there is a way to do this and bring it back to your ship. A lightning strike takes a few seconds to charge up in Lethal Company. You’ll want to make sure you have your sound on to wait for it, and before it hits, throw the metal item on the ground and then run away. A bolt of lightning will come down from the strike and hit the spot, leaving you unharmed, and then you can take it back to your ship. These items will begin to glow with electricity when they are about to be hit by lightning.

You’ll have to repeat this process to return every metal item. It can be exhausting and difficult if there are creatures nearby, such as the Earth Leviathan or the Eyeless Dog. I find this process tedious in Lethal Company, but if it’s the last day, you may not have any other choice if you’re under your profit quota. It’s better to risk bringing each item individually to your ship and tiptoe around the lightning to return with the largest amount of money.