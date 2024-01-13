How long is Firewatch?

It’s hard to define exactly how long a game is as it depends on your gameplay style, how much of the available content you explore, and how you choose to do so. Firewatch is considered a really short game, but the time can vary a lot between players.

If you only run instead of walking, if you leave the main story to explore, or if you turn off the “show you position on map” option—all actions will affect how much time it will take you to finish Firewatch.

How long does it take to complete Firewatch?

That’s a long way up. Image via Campo Santo

It can take players from three to six hours to complete Firewatch. If you stick to the main story and don’t explore everything, you’ll be able to beat it in three to four hours. Some players reported being able to finish the story in less than three hours without rushing. If you take your time, aim for 100 percent completion, and accomplish all the achievements, you’ll likely finish it in four to six hours.

Many players were impressed at how short the game is even while going after items not related to the main quest, listening to every conversation, and getting lost at times. Others managed to play it for eight hours, but those were almost exceptions.

Firewatch was released in 2016 and was a success despite how short it is. The immersive gameplay and mood set from the graphics and soundtrack were praised by critics and players, but the story fell flat in the end. Don’t let that stop you, though—give the game a go and see how long it takes you to complete!