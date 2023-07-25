FNAF Security Breach Ruin DLC showing an ‘Unavailable’ on PS Store, explained

Physical owners of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach are currently being locked out from getting the free Ruin DLC on PlayStation systems this morning due to a bug with the store.

Obviously, this is not ideal and is a bit of a pain for those that were looking to jump into the free expansion and see what the game has to offer on July 25, with PC and digital owners currently going about clearing and finding all secrets on offer.

So is there a fix?

Why can’t I download FNAF Ruin on PS4 or PS5?

Currently, the issue seems to be tied to the physical versions of the game. For whatever reason, the PS Store is unable to register that you own FNAF Security Breach if you own a physical version, and to make matters worse, for some reason whoever uploaded the DLC decided you needed to own the game before you can play it.

Whether this was PlayStation or Steel Wool Studios is yet to be seen, but the fact of the matter is if you own a physical copy of the game on PS4 or PS5, there is currently no way to download the DLC. The only way to guarantee a download would be to essentially rebuy the game digitally at full price which will then give the PS Store the a-ok for you to download it, or wait for Sony or Steel Wool Studios to take notice of this issue and post the DLC live to everyone instead of those that just own the digital version.

Equally, you can play the DLC on PC, but for those who wanted to continue to enjoy their FNAF experience on a home console, there is currently nothing that can be down.

