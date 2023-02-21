Embrace the fear: Hollywood horror powerhouse Blumhouse is getting into gaming

The world of horror gaming is about to get a whole lot spookier now that Blumhouse Productions, an American film and television company, has decided to create a dedicated gaming division. Blumhouse is a staple in Hollywood horror, which means fans should expect to see exciting and terrifying games once the division is up and running.

If you’ve ever watched a horror movie, you’ve seen at least one of Blumhouse’s films. The company dominates horror movies, boasting a massive collection of hit flicks like Get Out, M3GAN, Us, Happy Death Day, Split, and The Black Phone.

Blumhouse has also created a few extremely well-known film series including the Halloween, The Purge, Paranormal Activity, and Insidious franchises.

The movie and television studio is also currently working on a live-action adaptation of the hit horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s starring Matthew Lillard, Josh Hutcherson, and Elizabeth Lail.

Horror games are quite popular in gaming with several successes like the Resident Evil series, Phasmophobia, Supermassive’s Until Dawn and The Quarry, and Dead Space all highly praised. Now, Blumhouse Games will work to join the horror space by creating its own unique content for players across PC, console, and mobile platforms.

Image via Blumhouse

The movie and television studio version of Blumhouse focuses on creating projects on a small budget and granting the directors massive creative freedom. The gaming studio variation will strive to stay true to the studio’s mission by primarily focusing on indie games with a budget below $10 million, according to an interview with Deadline.

Blumhouse will also work with independent developers to further focus on their mission and to ensure they are bringing unique horror gaming titles to life.

The studio will be led by Zach Wood as president and Don Sechler as chief financial officer. Wood has been a game producer for years and has helped send out games across many platforms including PlayStation and Xbox while Sechler used to work with PlayStation. Both individuals are veterans in the field and align closely with the studios’ values, which is why the Blumhouse president chose them, according to Deadline.

Because this venture is fresh news, fans can expect that it will likely be quite sometime before an official Blumhouse Games project is announced and hits shelves.