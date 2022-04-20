Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Collector’s Edition releasing this fall

When Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach launched in 2021, it quickly became a favorite among fans of the beloved video game series. And now, Maximum Games is releasing a limited-time Collector’s Edition full of exclusive Five Nights at Freddy’s items and a physical copy of the game.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise first began in 2014 with the titular Five Nights at Freddy’s game. Since then, the game has had many sequels and spinoffs continuing the story of Freddy Fazbear and the rest of his animatronic friends.

The latest addition to the franchise, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, follows a little boy named Gregory as he tries to escape Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. Along the way, he befriends Freddy Fazbear, faces deadly animatronics, completes various puzzles, plays different games, and navigates the Pizzaplex in search of answers and a way out.

Image via PlayStation

The Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Collector’s Edition features popular characters from the latest rendition of Five Nights at Freddy’s and even has items that were actually seen in the game. The set will include the following items:

A Vanny Youtooz figure

A Mr. Hippo magnet

A collectible plush pin set

A reversible Daycare Attendant (Sun and Moon) Youtooz Plush

A Collectible Steelbook

A Collectible Mega Pizzaplex box

A physical copy of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Image via Steel Wool Studios

Pre-orders for the limited release of the Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Collector’s Edition begin on April 29 for the PS4 and PS5. Players can expect to receive their Collector’s Edition this fall.