Phasmophobia has quickly become one of the most popular multiplayer horror games on Steam—and its latest major update has revamped the series completely. Now, players have new maps to play on, a new waiting area, and more ways to make money on contracts.

Simply playing through a contract on Phasmophobia does not guarantee money for the player. If the player does not discover what the ghost is, then that is major money missed out on. If no objective evidence is gathered like bones or photos of interactions, then there is a chance that no money will be earned for the contract. The best way to earn money is to complete a contract and discover what the ghost is while also checking off as many objectives as possible.

While this is the best way, it is not the fastest way to earn money in Phasmophobia. Money plays a major part in the game since contracts often result in deaths, which wipe the player of all equipment they had previously purchased. To earn money quickly, the best way is to unlock the Nightmare mode in Phasmophobia, which has the highest rating multiplier of all the other modes—and that means it will pay out the most money.

Here are the fastest ways to earn money in Phasmophobia.

1) Unlock Nightmare mode

To unlock Nightmare mode in Phasmophobia, the player has to reach level 14. This will take some time of working through the lower levels but it is a great way to get a feel for the maps and how the game is played.

2) Chose a small map

The larger maps in Phasmophobia are meant to be played with multiple people and can be difficult to navigate with just one person. There are several small maps in the game that are easy to work around alone. These small maps include Bleasdale Farmhouse, Camp Woodwind, Edgefield Street House, Grafton Farmhouse, Ridgeview Road House, Tangleweed Street House, Willow Street House, and the restricted version of Sunny Meadow’s Mental Institution.

3) Bring nothing

This is the key to earning the most money without consequence. The game by default gives the player some basic necessities when loading up the game. Everything else outside of this is extra and has to be purchased by the player in the main area. So bring nothing and avoid having to spend anything.

4) Look for paranormal activity

There will be objectives once the player has loaded into the game that details how to earn extra money. This can be getting the ghost to do certain things or to get pictures of certain pieces of evidence, like the ghost itself. The best way to get money is to take pictures of things like bones, fingerprints, cursed objects, or anything else that classifies as paranormal.

5) Leave

After getting a few pictures of cursed objects or bones, it is best to pack up and leave. This way, there is no penalty for dying and allows the player to move on to the next contract. Since the multiplier is so high, a few photos of evidence can earn at least $100 per contract, allowing the player to rack up money quickly without having to find the ghost every time.