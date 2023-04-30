Dredge workshop key: How to open the Blackstone Isle Workshop

The widely-acclaimed adventure RPG Dredge contains many secrets for its players to discover and explore. Among these secrets is the Blackstone Isle Workshop, which has had many players puzzled about how to unlock the location and reveal the mysteries the building holds.

You might think that you need to progress further in the story or complete some type of puzzle to unlock the workshop on Blackstone Isle, but neither of those is how you’ll gain access.

If you’re trying to find the workshop key and unlock the Blackstone Isle Workshop in Dredge, here’s everything you need to know.

How to open the Blackstone Isle Workshop in Dredge

If you wish to open the Blackstone Isle Workshop, you’ll have to purchase the Blackstone Key Dredge DLC for $4.99, on top of the $24.99 price tag the Black Salt Games’ title holds. If you purchased the Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition, you will already have the Blackstone Key DLC unlocked.

Unfortunately, there is no other way to unlock the Blackstone Key required to reach the Blackstone Isle Workshop in Dredge: it is a standalone purchase.

Once you’ve acquired the Blackstone Key, you can unlock the Blackstone Isle Workshop at any time. In the workshop, you’ll find an extremely fast engine called the Arterial Engine. Additionally, the Blackstone Isle Workshop contains the Sign of Ruin, which is a talisman that will increase your chances of finding Aberrations.