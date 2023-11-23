Does Lethal Company have console commands?

Lethal Company can be a little hectic sometimes and very difficult to get through, so like with other PC games, console commands could be a great way for players to tweak the gaming experience to their needs- if it existed.

While I’m sure players would love to be able to spawn in infinite money to test everything out, troll their friends with specific monster spawns, or have the chance to go god mode to make recording videos a breeze, there is sadly no way to do that currently.

This is because, at the time of writing, Lethal Company does not have any form of console commands at all on the base game. That’s not to say something might come in the future, but the developer has announced no plans to do anything of the sort as of yet.

There are alternatives to console commands when it comes to Lethal Company, such as using mods that change the game or add things to it. For example, a mod like LethalFashion and MikesTweaks have popular ways to change the base game, add cosmetics, or make it so you have infinite health and stamina.

With no current plans from the developer to add console commands into the game or any word yet on any potential Steam Workshop mod functionality, it can be somewhat of a pain to install these mods into the base PC game, but if you really want to play differently, or even play with more players then the four limited slots, this is the only way around this method currently.