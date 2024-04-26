Death Must Die: What does the Genie Ring do?

Death Must Die’s Act Two was recently released and added a massive amount of new content, including a new character, a map, a Goddess, and tier two items. The Genie Ring is one of the new items you can get during a run, but the description doesn’t help players know what it does.

What the Genie Ring does in Death Must Die

Never saw a genie in a ring before. Image by Toby via Steam Community.

The Genie Ring doesn’t appear to do anything yet. It’s a tier two Unique Mythic item, which means you can only find it as loot during a run; you won’t be able to buy it from the Shopkeeper in the initial area. If you were lucky enough to find it, you’ll see the description doesn’t give any explanation of what bonus stats the player will receive, it only reads “I’m not coming out yet,” followed by “The Black genie’s lazy cousin.”

The Black Genie might be referring to the Black Lamp, another tier two Unique Mythic item. Unlike the Genie Ring, it’s an impressive strong item to get. Here are the Black Lamp stats in Death Must Die:

+3 Rerolls

+3 Alterations

+6.5 percent More Master Offers

+34.5 percent More Legend Offers

Three for Three Summon: The Black Genie fights alongside you. Genie Movement Speed: 530 Genie Atack Time: 0.56 Genie Damage: 200-300



As you can see, the summon mentions the number three, which might indicate that besides the lamp and the ring, a third item released to genies might be need to form a set and possibly activate the ring. But players couldn’t find any other item that could fit the set.

Because of the “I’m not coming out yet” in the description, it’s also possible the Genie Ring will become useful in a later update, possibly in Act Three. But there’s no known case of that happening from Act One to Act Two.

There are other items with no apparent utility in Death Must Die. The Belt and The Code were two other items, two belts by coincidence, that caused confusion in the community because of their descriptions and no bonus stat.

The Belt is described as “just an ordinary belt” and gives just one armor when equipped and The Code, which only has a green code text in the description and gives no bonus stat. Those two items consolidate that the Genie Ring could just be a little joke by the developers.

