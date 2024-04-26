Death Must Die: How does luck work?

A common mechanic in roguelike and roguelite games is the Luck stat, which increases your chance of finding items, powers, and upgrades. Death Must Die is no different. Luck plays a big role in your runs and can greatly affect your build depending on the god blessings you choose.

How Luck works in Death Must Die

Luck is an essential mechanic in roguelikes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll notice your character doesn’t have a Luck stat right from the start. You can only get it by increasing your Luck using an item or by activating the Clover Garden during a run. Luck affects all the chance-based effects of god blessings, item spells, and objects, which means every time the description says “has a chance,” your Luck percentage affects it.

Luck doesn’t increase your chance of finding rare items, weaker enemies, or god blessings with better rarity. So if you don’t use any attack or item that involves chance, this stat isn’t of much use. We recommend focusing on increasing your damage or speed instead of Luck. But if you wish to use this mechanic, be careful when looting graves. They curse you with a decreased Luck percentage.

Death Must Die is an indie game a little similar to Hades with a touch of Vampire Survivors. Like all roguelites, RNG elements like Luck are important to keep an eye on, especially if you get blessings like Vengeful Strike, Chains of War, and Combust.

