If you are having trouble with a hard battle, or a puzzle, or are having issues with Epic Games’ cloud system, you can solve it by restoring your game to a safe version. For that, you’ll need to know where is the save file location and make a backup.

Here is the Darkest Dungeon 2 save file location.

How to find the Darkest Dungeon 2 save file folder

It’s quite simple, just make sure that your game is closed. All you have to do is access your (C:) driver, open the Users folder, then choose the folder with your name.

Open the AppData folder. If you can’t find the AppData folder, make sure that in the View tab, the Hidden Items option is checked. Now open the LoalLow folder, then RedHook, Darkest Dungeon II, and there you will find the SaveFiles folder.

You can also just copy this directory after adding your name:

C:\Users\YOURNAME\AppData\LocalLow\RedHook\Darkest Dungeon II\SaveFiles

If you want to go back to where you made the backup, just head back to the Darkest Dungeon II folder, delete the SaveFiles one, and paste the backup version.

Another option to locate Darkest Dungeon 2‘s save file is through Steam:

Launch Steam and right-click on Darkest Dungeon 2

Select Properties.

Open the Local Files tab and click on Browse.

Go to the Saved folder, then to SaveGames.

We recommend making a backup when you know you might lose progress, such as when you get to a Hero Shrine, if a puzzle is giving you trouble, or any time feel like you will die too many times and you wish you could go back to when you hadn’t died yet.

