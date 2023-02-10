Dark and Darker Cleric build: best perks, skills, and spells

Dark and Darker has received really positive reviews from the last two playtests, with the most recent alpha drawing in over 100,000 players. As more players are getting into the game, many are curious about the best builds for the classic RPG classes. The Cleric is one of the most valuable assets thanks to their ability for repeated healing.

They’re not just a magic character, either, like the Wizard, as they come standard with a mace and shield. Here’s all you need to know about the best build for the Cleric in Dark and Darker, including the best perks, skills, and spells.

What is the best build for the Cleric in Dark and Darker?

Your build will likely need to change based on different factors, like whether you’re playing as a Cleric alone or in a group. This guide will help provide you build ideas for playing as a Cleric in a couple of different situations.

The Cleric will start with a mace, a buckler, and a staff used to cast the spells that make the class special. This class has nine spells, with all of them being used to buff players and some having the extra benefit of being damaging to the undead. This is further improved thanks to this character’s natural buff against monsters like skeletons, mummies, and more.

The Cleric has the following stats when starting at level one:

Strength: 13

13 Agility: 12

12 Will: 30

30 Knowledge: 12

12 Resourcefulness: 8

8 Health: 96

As you can see, the Cleric has basic stats in everything but Willpower and Resourcefulness. The high Willpower score applies to the character’s ability to provide better blessings and the low Resourcefulness makes interacting with objects like chests slower. The character has decent Strength for melee and Agility to move out of the way, but the class is at its strongest when using spells.

As with the Wizard class, the Cleric has the added bonus of getting to pick up to five spells as long as it doesn’t go over the spell capacity of 12. Certain spells have a higher value than others, with the Resurrect spell taking up too much of the limit to be considered that useful. Like all the other classes, the character can equip four perks that unlock at levels 5, 10, and 15, so equip them in the order shown.

Best Cleric build for solo players

As a solo player, you’ll greatly benefit from the Cleric’s ability to take out the undead while also providing the most healing to yourself out of any of the classes. The melee option helps make this a much more viable character as a solo player, as it makes you stand a decent chance against monsters and small teams.

Best Perks

Blunt Weapon Mastery: This will give you an increase in physical attack power by five percent when using a blunt weapon, making you stronger in fights.

This will give you an increase in physical attack power by five percent when using a blunt weapon, making you stronger in fights. Perseverance: This reduces all types of incoming damage by three, meaning that all attacks will affect you less.

This reduces all types of incoming damage by three, meaning that all attacks will affect you less. Undead Slaying: This increases your physical damage bonus by 20 percent when attacking the undead, allowing you to mow down monsters much faster.

This increases your physical damage bonus by 20 percent when attacking the undead, allowing you to mow down monsters much faster. Advanced Healer: This will increase the base magical heal by five points, allowing for an extra 20 HP through the four times you can heal yourself.

Best Skills

Spell Memory: This is what allows you to use spells in the dungeon, pulling up the spell wheel when you press the designated button.

This is what allows you to use spells in the dungeon, pulling up the spell wheel when you press the designated button. Smite: This allows you to deal an additional 10 magic damage to all enemies you hit within seven seconds of activating it.

Best Spells

These will likely depend on the player, but these are the most useful spells that players can use in a solo experience. When playing by yourself, you may want to focus on the offense as much as the defense, making Bind and Divine Strike useful assets. However, you should also draw from the healing benefit of the class, with Lesser Heal being the only one the Cleric can cast on themselves.

Bind: This binds the target in place for 0.75 seconds

This binds the target in place for 0.75 seconds Divine Strike: This increases the weapon damage by 10 points for 20 seconds

This increases the weapon damage by 10 points for 20 seconds Lesser Heal: This can be used to heal yourself by 15 points four times.

This can be used to heal yourself by 15 points four times. Bless: This can be used to apply +3 strength to Strength, Agility, and Will stats for 30 seconds to yourself

Best Cleric build for team players

When you’re playing as a Cleric with your team, you can focus much more on the healing and support role as opposed to having to focus on attacking. If you have a melee ally, you can focus on protecting and buffing them before they run into battle. Your healing will also be incredibly valuable in keeping your allies standing.

Best Perks

Kindness: This perk will allow you to heal yourself for 15 percent of the spell’s heal amount when you’re healing an ally.

This perk will allow you to heal yourself for 15 percent of the spell’s heal amount when you’re healing an ally. Advanced Healer: This will increase your base magical healing by five, which will allow you to heal other players for more.

This will increase your base magical healing by five, which will allow you to heal other players for more. Perseverance: This reduces all incoming damage by three, which will ensure that your character needs less healing.

Best Skills

Spell Memory: This allows you to equip the standard five spells

This allows you to equip the standard five spells Holy Purification: This does 100 magical damage to all undead monsters within 7.5 meters of the player, allowing you to help your allies in a fight

Best Spells

As opposed to solo spells, these will help you provide the most benefit to your team. As long as you have at least one strong melee fighter, you can focus on healing and buffing your teammates. The Cleric is the best support class thanks to the healing and damage buff to many of the enemy types in the game.