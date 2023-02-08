How does spell capacity work in Dark and Darker?

Dark and Darker is an exciting new loot extraction game where players take on one of a number of Dungeons and Dragons-inspired classes. Two of these classes use magic as one of their main attacks, so many players are curious about how they work. Spell capacity is a great way to keep players from being overpowered in the multiplayer environment.

Depending on whether you’re a Cleric or Wizard, you will want to prioritize either defense or offense. Here’s what you need to know about how spell capacity works in Dark and Darker.

What is spell capacity in Dark and Darker?

Screengrab via IRONMACE

When you create either a Wizard or a Cleric, you’ll need to go to the Class section at the top of the page, then go to your spell selection screen. There will be a bar showing the max total value of spells that you can have, with the max number of spells being five. If you’re unsure of their value, unequip all of them to make sure you can better balance your build, being careful not to go over the limit.

If you do go over the limit, you won’t be able to use the spells that are greyed out. There are some cool spells like Resurrection, but they take up a large space on the Cost Limit bar. You can use it as a Cleric, but you won’t be able to fill the rest of your slots due to the hefty cost. It’s all about balancing what you need with the spells that you prefer.

This is meant to keep players from going into a dungeon and being too overpowered against enemies of other classes. You can still use what spells you want, you just have to be more intentional about it.

That’s all you need to know about how spell capacity and cost limits work in Dark and Darker.